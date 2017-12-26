Celebrities Fashion

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Collaboration

By Updated on

Kendrick Lamar and Nike revealed the official release date of their collaboration. After months of hints, we finally know when to expect the new Nike Cortez. The famous rapper showed off his first design for the sportswear company on Instagram. Lamar has been a huge fan of the Cortez sneaker style for a long time. We’ve seen him rocking the iconic sneakers on many occasions. Now he got the chance to create his own signature pair.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Collaboration sneakers
Photo Credit: @kendricklamar/Instagram

Dubbed “Kenny”, this sneaker is probably the coolest one we’ve seen all year. It is named after the rapper’s alter ego, Kung Fu Kenny. The collaboration features a red and white design with black laces. At the front, you will notice a black lace holder accessorized with the phrase “DON’T TRIP”. There is also a small Chinese white script located at the outer side part of the sneakers. The rapper is fascinated with the Chinese culture, so that is where he found the inspiration for the embroidery.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Collaboration red and white sneakers
Photo Credit: @kendricklamar/Instagram

Kendrick was officially announced as an ambassador for Nike in August this year. Since then, millions of fans have been patiently waiting for their first drop. The sports company also shared a photo that shows only the tongue of a shoe that says “DAMN”, which is the title of Kendrick’s album and tour. Unfortunately, there isn’t any further official information on what else we can expect from this partnership.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Collaboration
Photo Credit: Nike

Lamar first showed off his new Cortez design backstage at the Staples Center, where he attended Kobe Bryant’s retirement ceremony. The basketball legend is Kendrick’s favorite player of all times. He also performed at the private after-party, singing “Humble” for the guests.

According to the brand, the Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez collaboration will launch on Sunday, January 28. The date is set on the same day with the Grammy Awards. You’ll be able to purchase the exclusive sneakers on the Swoosh SNKRS app starting at 7:30 p.m. EST. The price is affordable – $100 per pair. Considering the popularity of the rapper, they will sell out instantly. So you’d better set a reminder and treat yourself a brand new Cortez pair.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Collaboration
Photo Credit: @nike/Instagram

This is not the first sneaker collaboration for Lamar. The rapper previously partnered with Reebok on several different collections. The last Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar line was released in 2016. These designs were a bit on the pricier side, so the fact that the Nike Cortez ones are more affordable was a pleasant surprise.

Recent Posts

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Collaboration

Celebrities Fashion

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar and Nike revealed the official release date of their collaboration. After months of hints, we finally know when to expect the new Nike Cortez. The famous rapper showed off his first design for...

Fashion Trends That Will Be Out in 2018

Fashion Trends

Fashion Trends That Will Be Out in 2018

This year we went pretty hard on some trends that is time to let them go in 2018. You know when you find a catchy song and play it on repeat - it's the same...

Top 10 Wedding Trends in 2017

Fashion

Top 10 Wedding Trends in 2017

There is no shame in having a wedding Pinterest board before he popps the question. You secretly pin ideas from time to time because let's admit: planning a wedding is a full-time job and you...

Rihanna is the Celebrity Style Influencer of 2017

Celebrities Fashion

Rihanna is the Celebrity Style Influencer of 2017

It was a bold fashion year strongly influenced by celebrities. But one celebrity had more influence than anybody else. According to Lyst’s 2017 ‘Year in Fashion’ report, Rihanna was leading the fashion game in 2017....

25 Stunning Ideas for Marble Nails

Gallery Nails

25 Stunning Ideas for Marble Nails

You have probably seen those neutral grayish marble nails when scrolling on Pinterest or Instagram. Well, it turns out that marble nails are much more than one uniformed nail design. You don't have to do...