Kendrick Lamar and Nike revealed the official release date of their collaboration. After months of hints, we finally know when to expect the new Nike Cortez. The famous rapper showed off his first design for the sportswear company on Instagram. Lamar has been a huge fan of the Cortez sneaker style for a long time. We’ve seen him rocking the iconic sneakers on many occasions. Now he got the chance to create his own signature pair.

Dubbed “Kenny”, this sneaker is probably the coolest one we’ve seen all year. It is named after the rapper’s alter ego, Kung Fu Kenny. The collaboration features a red and white design with black laces. At the front, you will notice a black lace holder accessorized with the phrase “DON’T TRIP”. There is also a small Chinese white script located at the outer side part of the sneakers. The rapper is fascinated with the Chinese culture, so that is where he found the inspiration for the embroidery.

Kendrick was officially announced as an ambassador for Nike in August this year. Since then, millions of fans have been patiently waiting for their first drop. The sports company also shared a photo that shows only the tongue of a shoe that says “DAMN”, which is the title of Kendrick’s album and tour. Unfortunately, there isn’t any further official information on what else we can expect from this partnership.

Lamar first showed off his new Cortez design backstage at the Staples Center, where he attended Kobe Bryant’s retirement ceremony. The basketball legend is Kendrick’s favorite player of all times. He also performed at the private after-party, singing “Humble” for the guests.

According to the brand, the Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez collaboration will launch on Sunday, January 28. The date is set on the same day with the Grammy Awards. You’ll be able to purchase the exclusive sneakers on the Swoosh SNKRS app starting at 7:30 p.m. EST. The price is affordable – $100 per pair. Considering the popularity of the rapper, they will sell out instantly. So you’d better set a reminder and treat yourself a brand new Cortez pair.

This is not the first sneaker collaboration for Lamar. The rapper previously partnered with Reebok on several different collections. The last Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar line was released in 2016. These designs were a bit on the pricier side, so the fact that the Nike Cortez ones are more affordable was a pleasant surprise.