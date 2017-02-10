Kenneth Cole Relaunches Brand Introducing Fall 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection

Kenneth Cole is officially back! After a short break from the Fashion Week schedules, the American designer has decided to relaunch his brand starting from the fall 2017 season, unveiling the Kenneth Cole fall/winter 2017-2018 women’s wear collection during New York Fashion Week a few hours ago. Cole’s new venture into the ready-to-wear business was made in collaboration with David Witkewicz, who is the president and creative director of Kenneth Cole’s women’s wear department.

Kenneth Cole’s 2016 was an interesting year, which culminated with CEO Marc Schneider’s idea of leading Kenneth Cole towards a different direction for 2017. This evolving strategy officially began earlier in November 2016, when Schneider himself announced that the label was about to shut all of its outlet stores in the United States within the following six months, in order to “continue on our path of strengthening our global lifestyle brand, we look to expand our online and full-price retail footprint across the globe. We need to focus our energies and resources to better serve the consumer on their terms.” And what better ways to serve the consumer than immersing oneself into a brand new ready-to-wear line?

Based on Kenneth Cole’s recent ad campaign dubbed the “ Courageous Class”, this latest collection focuses on signature American-inspired old-time classics, yet presenting them in one of their most appealing and even sensual ways, which all in all exude a coolness we yet had to see with Cole.

Most of the details used for the garments also present a contemporary appeal that denotes the brand’s interest in a younger, Millennial audience, as seen, for example, in the utilitarian pockets designed on the jackets to specifically hold any mobile phone with a cord that is directly connected to the headphones. Millennials aside, the Kenneth Cole fall/winter 2017-18 collection seems to be targeted towards the modern woman who is always on the go, and who often finds herself running frenetically from the office to the pub.

For these reasons, the collection is strongly built around day-to-day essentials, such as biker jackets, non-so-casual tailored blazers and rock skinny jeans, which although being classics, and thus nothing new, really make it possible to create a modern outfit that easily transitions from day to night. Other appealing items include plain white and striped shirts, which got filtered through a more modern lens thanks to clean, relaxed lines, and street wear-inspired anoraks, which we bet will quickly become a sellout item the “new” Kenneth Cole will keep on proposing in the seasons to come.

Of course, it is also worth mentioning how perfectly the Kenneth Cole fall 2017 accessory line exemplifies Cole’s standard classics, with the shoe line being particularly covetable.

