Kenzo La Memento Collection Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Carol Kim and Humberto Leon presented a dramatic Fall 2018 collection for Kenzo at PFW. The designers gave an artistic touch to the lineup using the post-impressionist Henri Rousseau’s paintings as prints and graphics for the designs. This was one of Mr. Kenzo Takada’s favorite painters. The designer has decorated his first store in Paris with a replica of “The Dream” by the painter. See the breathtaking ensembles in this video.
