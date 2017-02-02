Kenzo Goes Eccentric With Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

For their Kenzo spring 2017 ad campaign, fashion designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim intertwined different artistic means such as photography, cinematography and music all together, dropping one of their most eccentric Kenzo ad campaigns ever.

Like many other Kenzo campaigns, for example the one recently made in collaboration with H&M, this one too features a star-studded cast of personalities from the entertainment industry, with each one of them giving their personal contribution to the overall positively received Kenzo spring/summer 2017 collection.

Captured by Los Angeles-based twin photographers Jalan and Jibril Durimel, whose artistic perspective on fashion photography is street wear-inspired, yet aesthetically harmonious, Kenzo’s latest ad campaign features Black-ish, Golden Globe winner Trace Ellis Ross, singer and musician Kelsey Lu, as well as actor and activist Jesse Williams.

The campaign’s pictures, which also mark Durimel’s debut into the magic world of global ad campaigns, are accompanied by a short film written and directed by Grammy nominee Kahlil Joseph, which is set to debut officially in Los Angeles on February 9th. Entitled “Music is my Mistress”, the short film recalls designers Leon and Lim’s unconditional love for music, which often serves as the main source of inspiration behind their Kenzo collections and runway shows. The protagonists here are still Ross, Lu (who will try her hand at acting for the first time ever), and Williams, alongside Music itself and, of course, Kenzo’s fashions.

“In this shapeshifting new film, music is much more than mere sound and rhythm. This story casts music herself as the central character of an unfolding drama across culture, space, and time,” states the promotional picture taken by the Durimels.

As for the garments and accessory pieces Kenzo’s spring 2017 ad campaign is showcasing, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon definitely made sure each one of their spring/summer 2017 designs could be righteously represented in the pictures, with a stronger focus on the accessory line. From scarves to eyeglasses (look at those oversized frames!), Kenzo’s eccentricity is a well-refined one, with its motifs here accentuated by the background’s warm colors, as well as minimalist setting.

Street wear-inspired garments, such as outerwear jackets and relaxed pants with camouflage patterns not only effortlessly prevail in the campaign, but also are so captivatingly edgy they could even make those who don’t usually fancy camouflage patterns change their mind. The campaign also goes eccentric displaying some of the Kenzo SS 2017 collection’s shiniest evening pieces, among which the metallic knee-length skirt and the structured gold blouse represent some of the upcoming summer’s ultimate must-haves for sure.

All of the Kenzo spring 2017 ad campaign’s pictures will launch globally in the March issues of magazines, such as Vogue and Wallpaper.

Photos courtesy of Kenzo