The fashion house Kenzo is well known for its high-profile shows. For their latest Spring 2018 Ready-to-wear Show, the brand overcame everyone’s expectations. There were aerial dancers that rappelled down the wall, performing acts in honor of Kenzo’s muses Sayoko Yamaguchi and Ryuichi Sakamoto. Yamaguchi was a world-famous model who passed away in 2007. The model was very close to the designer. Sakamoto is a musician who composes sensual and synthetic music. These two personalities were in the spotlight for the Kenzo Spring 2018 Ready-to-wear Collection thanks to their major influence in the Asian culture.

The co-creative directors of Kenzo, Carol Liam, and Humberto Leon included a lot of dynamic designs in vibrant colors in the Kenzo Spring 2018 Ready-to-wear Collection. Their goal was to bring positivity on the fashion scene.

“We’ve gone political; we’ve addressed climate; we’ve gone on very topical things, and we wanted to almost step back and really have fun with this collection. “I think we use our platform so instinctively for different reasons, and we just wanted to use it for joy.”

A major part of the collection featured a contrast between two or more prints. Stripes dominated the collection in many forms and fabrics. From coordinates to separates to tiny details like socks, the stripe print was present literally everywhere.

The brand didn’t miss the chance to create fresh eye-catching graphics for its latest designs. Dresses and t-shirts featured vibrant graphics recognizable for the brand. On the top of that, Kenzo added ruffles and sheer organza over some of the multicolored patterned pieces that resulted into edgy and bold designs.

Another print that dominated in the collection was the floral print that came in vibrant colors. Kenzo’s floral pieces were also on the edgier side.

The pieces in plain colors were painted in vibrant hues and featured interesting details and tailoring. They were enriched with ruffles and striped socks. Namely, almost every outfit of the Kenzo Spring 2018 Ready-to-wear Collection featured two colored striped socks. The socks added more, drama to the outfits.

To embrace the Asian spirit of the collection and celebrate its muses Kenzo chose only Asian models. The models came in Paris for the show from different parts of Asia such as China, Korea, and Japan.

Photo By Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv