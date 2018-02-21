Kering and London College of Fashion Launch the First Digital Course in Luxury Sustainable Fashion

Kering, the giant conglomerate of high-end goods, teamed up with London College of Fashion to release the first-ever digital course in luxury fashion and sustainability. The company put their best sustainability specialists to collaborate with LCF in creating an all-access online programme, that will educate and help young, emerging designers. The whole point of the launch is to accent the importance of finding alternative eco-friendly sources and using them properly.



The renowned luxury company stands behind brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and many more. Most of its fashion houses already announced that they will go fur-free in the near future. According to Kering, it will be a six-week course, available for everyone who wants to sign up and learn more. The primary goal is to influence all the designers, who are already a part of the fashion industry by helping them implement sustainable principles in their future work.

“We actively work with our houses to craft tomorrow’s luxury via our 2025 sustainability strategy but also wish to contribute to the evolution of luxury fashion as a whole, by sharing our expertise with industry counterparts and educating future generations. Today I am proud that Kering’s partnership with London College of Fashion takes a new step, making education accessible outside of the classroom with this the world’s first open-access digital course on sustainable luxury fashion.”- explained Kering’s CEO, Francois Henri Pinault.

The online course ‘Fashion & Sustainability: Understanding Luxury Fashion in a Changing World’ is the first digital one in the world of its kind. Thanks to Kering’s efforts in making the industry a better place, they will influence a large audience in many positive ways. We are talking about MOOC (Massive Open Online Course), meant to educate through real examples drawn from fashion houses such as Stella McCartney, Gucci and more. During those six weeks, all of the participants will be able to follow different podcasts, activities, movies and more. In order to stimulate talented designers, Kering and LCF made the six-week programme accessible online from mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

Recently, Kering was rewarded with the acknowledgment as the most sustainable fashion conglomerate in the world by Corporate Knights. The company and London College of Fashion already set up a platform, where applicants can sign up and follow the daily activities of the online course. It was constructed in a way that participants can access it at any time, all they need is an Internet connection. The official start date is April 9.

Photo Credit: Kering