Kerry Washington Is Here to Teach You How to Elevate Your Spring Style

Recent Posts
Streetwear rules the style of teens new survey confirms. The investment bank and asset management firm Piper Jaffray investigated the shopping preferences of the young customers with an average age of 16 years. The results...
What was one favorited by clowns, is now favorited by trendsetters and street style gurus everywhere. Mixing patterns is the new thing. Shocked? So was I a bit, but when I tried it, I...
The "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes finally scored her first beauty gig. The actress who portraits Veronica Lodge in the drama series is the definition of good hair days. Whether is on or off the screen,...
In times when you are feeling yourself, you need a bodycon dress! Some celebrities heavily rely on tight-fitting pieces to accent their sizzling curves. The queen of bodycon is undoubtedly Kim Kardashian West. Her popular...
Actress Kerry Washington pulled off two maximalist spring outfits in one day. Watch the video to get inspired by her insanely chic style.