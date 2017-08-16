Fashion

Khloe Kardashian's Good American is Releasing a Line of Sweats

By Updated on

Khloe Kardashian and her brand Good American are launching a line of sweats. The 33-year-old reality star shared the good news yesterday on Instagram. She posted a sultry picture of herself, posing in a pair of the new sweats. Khloe wrote a fun caption “Good Sweats” in reference to her latest collection.

“So proud to share that this Thursday we are launching our first ever @goodamerican GOOD SWEATS!! The sexiest, most comfortable range of sweats EVER, designed to accentuate curves and compliment your shape!! Drops on goodamerican.com August 17 at 9 am PT in ALL SIZES #GoodSquad #GoodSweats.”

Khloe surprised her 68.6 million fans and followers with the exciting news. In the photo, you can see the popular Kardashian flaunting a pair of white sweatpants, slightly pulled down to show her amazing curves. She paired them with a daring black PVC bodysuit that features a plunging neckline. Khloe finished off the look with high-heeled black lace-up booties.

The collection includes 10 different pieces, that are ideal for everyday wear. If you follow the famous sisters, you could notice that they love to match these relaxed sweats with high heels. They have their own unique ways to make laid-back pieces look like red carpet material. The line will feature sweatpants, high-waisted shorts, chic short-sleeved hoodies with zips, long-sleeved sweat-shirts, off-the-shoulder tops and more. All of the pieces will be sold in three colors, red, white and black. In other words, super comfortable designs that look chic and trendy.

The designs are made for all body types and are available in many sizes starting from 00 to 24. Khloe started her brand together with the fashion executive Emma Grede in 2016. It all started when the two realized that the fashion industry doesn’t offer much diversity. The ladies that were struggling the most are the ones that are curvier and wear larger sizes as well as petite women. That is how the duo decided to start a company that will celebrate and help women of all sizes. Good American first started producing only jeans, but shortly after, expanded their collection with bodysuits, skirts, shorts, jackets, and hoodies.

The new sweats line will be sold online starting from 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST on August 17. You’ll be able to buy the designs on goodamerican.com.

Photo Credit: Good American

