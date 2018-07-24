Khloe-Kardashian’s-Good-American-To-Launch-Activewear

Celebrities Fashion

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters are becoming some of the most powerful women in the world. Kylie is on the verge of being the youngest self-made billionaire, while Kim’s companies are booming and growing every single day. Khloe is the one who tapped into clothing, with her label Good American. We all know how much this Kardashian loves working out and keeping her body in the best possible shape. So, Koko and her partner are expanding their offerings with a debut activewear line.

The gorgeous Kardashian took it to Instagram to share the latest news. According to Khloe, she and Emma have been working on the fitness range for over one year. Sizes of the new activewear range will start at XS and go up to 4X. The logo of the line “Our Body Our Journey” emphasizes the positive message the two founders want to send to all women. They want every single customer to feel good in their designs no matter the size, height or built.

“I’m so glad I don’t have to keep this a secret anymore!!@goodamerican activewear launches August 2! Over a year in the making and as you all know fitness is my passion and I’m so proud of this line!! #GoodSquad #OurBodyOurJourney”- Koko couldn’t hide her excitement.

Photo Credit: @goodamerican/Instagram

Khloe co-founded Good American with Emma Grede back in October 2016. Their sizes currently range from US 00 to 24. The voluptuous reality star wanted to deliver jean designs that will fit ladies of all sizes and heights. As a curvaceous girl herself, Kardashian found it hard to shop for the perfect jeans for her figure. The Revenge Body star welcomed her first baby in April, so she is still on her journey to lose the gained baby weight. Koko has been very public about her struggles with extra kilograms in the past.

Photo Credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

“The only way to define us is how we choose to define ourselves….We train and we compete. We get dressed and we undress. Go ahead and look if you like what you see. In the end, we win because we know that we gave it our all. Every last push, pull and sprint we do for ourselves.”- you can hear Koko’s voice in the short motivational video.

Photo Credit: @goodamerican/Instagram

Good American’s first activewear range will be available starting from August 2. Koko still hasn’t shared many details, so we can’t wait for next week to see what she’s been working on. You can also join the brand’s mailing list to receive exclusive information and promotions.

 

