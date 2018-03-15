Khloe Kardashian’s Good Mama Maternity Line is Here

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American label is expanding in maternity clothing. The reality star has founded the brand to serve to women of all shapes and sizes. Good American introduced chic and flattering jeans styles to the market that are designed to look good on curvier women as well. Many women out there struggle to find the perfect pair of jeans that doesn’t need any alterations, so Khloe Kardashian has pretty much solved those issues. Now she is on a mission to craft the perfect maternity pair of jeans since that’s a real struggle for moms-to-be.



The star has teased the Good American maternity line, Good Mama back in January. At the same time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloe admitted that she misses wearing jeans during her pregnancy and that she’s “gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible”. In Kardashians‘ fashion, Khloe wasn’t going to just sit and wait for the perfect pair of jeans. During her pregnancy, she developed the Good Mama maternity line that according to the star offers jeans for future moms that “are a dream”.

Even though the Good Mama maternity line hasn’t launched yet, Khloe already treated one of her celebrity friends with a chic pair of jeans. The official launch date is today, March 15, at 9 am PT. Anyway, if you are Eva Longoria, you don’t have to worry about launch dates. The 42-year old actress is pregnant with her first child and already got her first pair of maternity jeans from Khloe Kardashian. In a video she posted on social media she seemed more than delighted with what she has received from Good Mama. She admitted that she has been “searching the world for maternity jeans,” but thanks to Khloe Kardashian, a stylish and comfortable pair is already in her closet.

Khloe Kardashian is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and not a single maternity denim option got her attention until now. Among the other reasons is the lack of style. She also wanted to make sure that the Good Mama jeans will look flattering on the moms-to-be. Khloe Kardashian guarantees a fit for “every kind of tummy” and the ultimate shape and comfort. The range includes 8 jeans styles specially designed to fit every future mom out there.

“With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born,” the star stated.

Photo By @goodamerican/Instagram