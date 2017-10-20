Khloe Kardashian Debuts Good American x VFILES Collab & Pop-up Store

For the first time, fans of Khloe Kardashian’s Good American will have a chance to see her line in person before buying. The size-inclusive denim label is loved by women of all sizes. Khloe’s body shaping jeans, bodysuits and other up-to-the-minute offerings will be available at a VFILES’s pop-up store in New York. Good American’s clothes come in sizes 00 to 24, which is quite impressive. Petite women, as well as curvier women, often feel excluded from the fashion world. Finding a size when you don’t look like the majority of women can be frustrating. But Khloe Kardashian made sure that her Good American denim brand will make everybody feel included.

The reality star has collaborated with New York’s minimalist clothing store VFILES to bring Good American goodies closer to customers. VFILES collaborates with famous streetwear brands and sells their clothes and accessories. The collaboration with Khloe Kardashian resulted in the GOODIES Collection of branded clothes, accessories and phone cases. The good news is that the cheapest item from the collection will cost $15.

The exclusive collection will feature t-shirts, sweaters, slippers, and caps. The pieces carry a laid-back vibe and look super comfortable. The items from the exclusive collection will blend seamlessly with the brand’s trendy jeans. The GOODIES collection is a must-have for the street style icons. The brand’s logo is present all over the collection. If you are a fan of logo basics, Good American has got you covered. The color palette is very basic and includes only a few colors which make the pieces easy to mix and match.

If you are a fan of the brand, make sure you are in New York on October 27 and 28. For two days only you’ll be able to see, touch and try the insanely sexy jeans and other items that are all over your Instagram feed. VFILES’s hip boutique is at 12 Mercer Street in New York.

Khloe has almost 70 million followers on her personal Instagram profile and over 700k followers on her Good American account. This means that VFILES should be very crowded in the upcoming week. So, you might need to arrive early to make sure you’ll get your hands on some of the Good American’s GOODIES pieces. Keep in mind that these are limited edition products that you won’t be able to get anywhere else.

