Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie O In Photo Shoot With her Daughter

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to burn the internet. In her latest photo shoot for Interview’s September issue, the reality star channeled Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Kim also posed with her adorable daughter North West. The magazine calls Kim the American Dream and America’s First Lady. As expected the interview sparked controversy, but Kim Kardashian is most certainly used to it.

Kim is undeniably one of the most famous women in the world. She is one of the highest-paid celebrities who managed to earn unbelievable 14 million dollars in only minutes after the launch of her eponymous beauty brand. Anyway, Kim thinks people don’t give her enough recognition. The reality star admitted that she didn’t mind being underestimated in the past, but after 10 years in the business, she deserves a bit of recognition.

“You can say a lot of things about me, but you cannot say I don’t work hard. I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t act. But I am not lazy,” Kim Kardashian tells Interview.

Kim Kardashian recreated Jackie O’s most iconic looks flaunting a bouffant wig and opera-length gloves. In the pictures, you can see Kim wearing Jackie’s signature pillbox hats as well as some of her most memorable outfits. The images are taken by Steven Klein at The National Art Club in New York City. Steven Klein and Kim certainly know how to put on a show. The same photographer was behind Kim’s full frontal nude pictures for Love Magazine’s February 2015 issue. The controversial pictures were in the center of the media attention. Steven Klein explained that every time he and Kim work together they have a different approach.

“We have no desire to repeat ourselves or reference anything she has done previously,” the photographer added.

The reality star proved that she can get all the attention both naked and fully covered. North West also stars in the latest Interview’s editorial. She wears her hair in double buns and rocks many cute dresses. Her brother Saint who is 20 months old didn’t appear in the pictures. Kim shared that she and her infamous husband Kanye West have strict rules about their kids on camera. She also added that they live a very normal life at home.

Kim Kardashian once again outdid herself. After all, being the America’s first lady without a president husband is kind of a big deal.

