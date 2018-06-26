Kim Kardashian’s Most Iconic Makeup Looks Ever

Kim Kardashian is an absolute muse in the world of beauty. Together with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, Kim has strongly influenced the way we do makeup. Starting from her glam years with bright highlight and heavy contouring to her countless bronze and brown smokey eye makeup looks, feast your eyes on Kim Kardashian’s most iconic beauty moments ever.

Do you remember Kim’s glam era? The star used to sport a full glam every day of her life! This look from 2011 is one of her most iconic so far. Her eyes were accented with glamorous falsies, but the real star of the show was the glossy red lip.