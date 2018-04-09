Celebrities Fashion Video

Kim & Kortney Kardashian Show Off Their Beach Bodies in Tiny Bikini

By Updated on

Kim & Kortney Kardashian escaped from the US’s unpredictable weather in a sunny tropic paradise where they showed off their hot bikini bodies. For all of their best snaps watch the video!

Recent Posts

The Sublime Style of The A-Listers at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda

Celebrities Fashion Video

The Sublime Style of The A-Listers at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda

Feast your eyes on the opulent looks that A-listers flaunted at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in NYC.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Extravagant Alta Moda Weekend in NYC

Fashion

Dolce & Gabbana’s Extravagant Alta Moda Weekend in NYC

Dolce & Gabbana hosted a weekend of extravaganza for their Spring 2018 Alta Moda Fashion Show that took place at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in NYC. The event turned into a three-day...

Kim & Kortney Kardashian Show Off Their Beach Bodies in Tiny Bikini

Celebrities Fashion Video

Kim & Kortney Kardashian Show Off Their Beach Bodies in Tiny Bikini

Kim & Kortney Kardashian escaped from the US's unpredictable weather in a sunny tropic paradise where they showed off their hot bikini bodies. For all of their best snaps watch the video!

Kerry Washington x Neutrogena Makeup Collection

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Kerry Washington x Neutrogena Makeup Collection

Kerry Washington is officially a beauty guru. The amazingly beautiful actress released a makeup collection with the skincare brand Neutrogena. She’s been collaborating with the label for quite a while now, flaunting her perfect skin...

The Sultriest Black Dresses Spotted on Celebrities

Celebrities Fashion

The Sultriest Black Dresses Spotted on Celebrities

No matter the season, it's always a good time to put on a gorgeous black dress. In 2018 we are encouraged to wear every color under the sun since we are back to loving excessive...