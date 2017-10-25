Fashion

Kimono A Go-Go Street Style

kimono-a-go-go streetstyleLooking for a stylish fall cover-up? Kimonos are the way to go. If you want to have a seemingly effortless look, invest in a silky printed robe. Many celebrities have been spotted wearing these wares and they couldn’t look more chic.

Inspired by traditional Japanese robes, contemporary kimonos have been given a  fresh update—prints, fringe, varying lengths—and will give any outfit a cool girl feel. Kimonos are a very versatile piece of clothing and because of that, it’s so simple to wear them in different ways and displaying a diverse range of looks. So, if you’re looking to make a wardrobe update, you should consider wearing a kimono. If you think you can’t pull them off, think again. Kimonos can be worn with anything such as crop jeans and heels, layered over a mini-dress or paired with monochromatic pantsuit.

Checkout the serious celeb style inspo below!

Katie Holmes:

Chrysanthemum & Crane $29.50, available at Amazon

Emliy Rata

ROLLA’S Lily Dress $105.00, available at Revolve

Hailey Baldwin:

Maples Wrap Coat $3,400.00, available at Zimmerman

Margo Robbie:

 Contemporary Satin Kimono $22.90, available at Forever 21

Kelly Rowland:

Queenie Dunaway Printed Silk Robe $360.00, available at Nieman Marcus

Teresa Palmer:

Rylie Long Box Jacket $2,650.00, available at Moda Operandi

Chrissy Teigan:

Stripe Sleeve Kimono Jacket $86.00, available at Missguided

