Kirsten Dunst & Ava Phillippe Stun In Rodarte’s Fall 2018 Campaign

After months of speculation, the news is officially out. Kirsten Dunst announced her pregnancy in the best possible way. The gorgeous actress first showed her baby bump in Rodarte’s lookbook for their Fall 2018 collection. Celebrity pregnancy reveals seem to get more glamorous each day. Thanks to sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Kirsten got a unique chance to share with the world that she is expecting her first child with fiancée Jesse Plemons.



The rumors first started circulating in December, but until yesterday there was no actual proof. Dunst is a close friend of the Rodarte sisters and often flaunts their designs for special occasions. This year, Laura and Kate decided to skip the runway and present the Fall 2018 collection with a romantic photo shoot. Autumn de Wilde stood behind the camera, while Shirley Kurata and Ashley Furnival took care of the styling. All of the designs channel dreamy and romantic vibes, involving intricate lace, soft frills, and stunning embroidery.

But Dunst’s announcement is not the only exciting thing about the campaign. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, made her official modeling debut in this lookbook. The 18-year-old flaunts two gorgeous dresses created by Kate and Laura. Reese’s mini-me rocks a whimsical white midi dress with black embroidery, and a long pink tulle gown accessorized with red 3D flowers.

Titled “Women That Inspire Us”, the portrait series shows off a stellar cast. The Mulleavy sisters tapped some of their favorite celebrities. Aside from Kirsten and Ava, you’ll see Gia Coppola, Rowan Blanchard, Tessa Thompson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Kim Gordon, Hong Chau, Grimes, and Danai Gurira.

Dunst cradles her baby bump in two of the campaign shots. In the first one, the actress is wearing a long red dotted gown with a layer of sheer floral embroidered fabric. The second look is much different than the rest of the collection. There Kirsten got a chance to show her growing belly in a chic camel coat decorated with a big brown bow around the neck.

Kirsten and Jesse shared their engagement news in January 2017. There is still no information on the birth and the wedding date for now. Anyway, the designer duo already shared that they are working on a bridal gown for the actress. Dunst will undoubtedly flaunt another mesmerizing Rodarte dress for the happiest day of her life. Until then, all we can do is feast our eyes on the Fall 2018 collection from the brand.

Photo Credit: Autumn de Wilde