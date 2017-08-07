Fashion

Kith x Coca-Cola Released Their Impressive Collection

By Updated on

Kith and Coca-Cola have finally decided to treat us with the first images of their collaboration. Ronnie Fieg is an impressive designer that loves teaming up on different projects. But this one is by far, the biggest and most impressive one for him and his fashion house. Coca-Cola is among the most prestigious companies in the world, that chose an up-and-coming brand such as Kith for a fun and vibrant collection.

Fieg decided to present the line in a very unusual way. Instead of launching it in a pop-up store, like many designers tend to do, he used a huge Hamptons mansion. The eight-bedroom house was equipped with items from the exclusive line. Ronnie celebrated the drop with friends and family, who wore the Kith X Coca-Cola designs.

“It evokes nostalgia and a sense of comfort. People cannot help but feel a familiar emotion when they see the Coca-Cola branding. I wanted to tell more of a summertime story. As New Yorkers, when we think of summer we think of the Hamptons so the collection is really inspired by that setting and lifestyle.”- Fieg told Forbes.

The whole theme of the line is about summer and vacation. Kith made sure to deliver all of the vacation essentials in this limited edition collection. There are beach towels, soda bottles, ice cube trays, glass Coke bottles, coolers, tennis balls, pool floats, ping pong bats and balls, surfing boards and much more. Everything is in the recognizable red color that screams Coca-Cola, with additional hints of white and dark blue.

As for the clothing, there are designs both for men and women. Women are going to fall in love with the one-piece “Enjoy KITH” swimsuits, denim shorts with Kith patches, shirts, sweatshirts, slides, and hats. Men will be able to buy shorts, slides, shirts, hoodies, hats and more.

Another great thing about this collection is the collaboration with Converse. For the needs of this exclusive line, Fieg transformed a pair of 1970 hi-top Chuck Taylor’s. Just one week ago the rapper Nas was the first one who teased several pictures in which he wore the limited edition designs. Ronnie Fieg, the creative director and owner of Kith is constantly working on new projects and collaborations. He has proven that he’s one of the most creative young designers at the moment. The collection will officially be released on August 11. The price range of the designs will vary from $18 to $200.

