KITH Debuts Net-a-Porter Partnership with A Champion Collab

The popular streetwear brand KITH will now be available on Net-a-Porter. Many have been waiting for the moment when they could get all their favorite KITH pieces via the luxury online retailer. Since everyone loves to shop online these days, the collaboration comes as great news. And for things to get even better, the partnership will bring many exclusive and limited-edition pieces you’ll want to snatch right away.

KITH Debuts Net-a-Porter Partnership with A Champion Collab white pants white t shirt cream trench coat

KITH Debuts Net-a-Porter Partnership with A Champion Collab white track pants white T-shirt

To celebrate the partnership, KITH and Net-a-Porter will launch six exclusive capsule collections. And there is more good news! The first capsule is already revealed and available for sale. Ronnie Fieg and his brand teamed up with Champion on a limited-edition collection, exclusive to the online retailer. The 90s-inspired collection revives some of the best items from the iconic athletic brand. It’s all about feeling comfy while looking super-chic. The two brands mostly stuck to basic colors such as black, white, gray, navy, with hints of red and pink.

KITH Debuts Net-a-Porter Partnership with A Champion Collab white pants white jacket red hoodie

“NET-A-PORTER, much like KITH, is an anomaly. They cater to all types of women in such a way that it aligns very well with the KITH ethos and what we do as a brand. I believe KITH womenswear has finally built a strong identity and come into its own. With Champion being its first collaborative collection of this magnitude it feels like a graduation from where we started. Now we are able to showcase the brand in a very unique way and I want to share that with the world.”- said Ronnie Fieg, KITH’s founder.

KITH Debuts Net-a-Porter Partnership with A Champion Collab red sweatshirt

KITH Debuts Net-a-Porter Partnership with A Champion Collab white t shirt cream trench coat

The collection features eight pieces including cropped hoodies, cool track pants, long sweaters, logo T-shirts and more. Until now, fans were only able to shop at KITH stores, or online on their e-commerce, where collections are sold out in hours. This partnership is a great refreshment, especially for everyone who finds Net-a-Porter as their favorite retailer. Ronnie Fieg transformed KITH into one of the most talked-about streetwear brands in only years. He has collaborated with popular labels such as Coca-Cola, Moncler, Adidas, Nike, and Off-White.

KITH Debuts Net-a-Porter Partnership with A Champion Collab black track pants white shirt

The first limited-edition collection with Champion is available for sale online. Prices vary from $55 for a logo tee to $140 for a chic sweatshirt. You can expect more from KITH and Net-a-Porter in the following weeks. KITH launched their womenswear department in 2015. The brand also opened a three-story flagship on Lafayette Street in New York, back in October. Just last week, they unveiled their first store on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

KITH Debuts Net-a-Porter Partnership with A Champion Collab black long sweatshirt

Photo Credit: KITH x Net-a-Porter

