Kylie Jenner Lands Her First Cover Since Stormi’s Birth

It didn't take too long for the new mom to land her first cover since she gave birth to her daughter Stormi. See Kylie Jenner's shots for Evening Standard Magazine in this video.
Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro demos all the options you have with a hot one-piece. Watch the video to see the model's sexy shots from Miami.
One of the most renowned handbag makers of all times, the legendary Judith Leiber, passed away this weekend. Leiber who lived a very long and happy life died at 97. Her name is stamped on...
The 2018 Met Gala is less than a week away. The biggest names in the showbiz are already having their final fittings! Before you get to go through the images from this year's Met Ball,...
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik publicly announced their slipt last month, but the exes were already spotted making out in public! Watch the video for all the details.