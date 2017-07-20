Kylie Jenner Stars in Balmain x Beats By Dr. Dre Campaign

Combining tech and high fashion is becoming more common. When it comes to collaborations between tech and high fashion, headphones seem like the most obvious choice. Headphones are a piece that can turn into a fashion statement with the right design. That’s why Dr. Dre tapped Balmain to design his latest collection. On the top of that, he invited the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister to star in his campaign. The beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is the face of the Balmain x Beats by Dr. Dre latest campaign.

“No matter what you’re going through, when you put on a song that you love, and that you just connect with, it can change your whole mood and just lift you up. Even if it’s just for a few minutes…I love that escape that music gives us,” Jenner wrote.

The campaign includes pictures of Kylie rocking the headphones somewhere in the middle of a jungle as well as at what seems to be a desert location. The company also released short videos to present the new headphones.

Let music be your escape. #BalmainBeats #StudioWireless #KylieJenner​ #Balmain​ A post shared by Beats By Dre (@beatsbydre) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Transport to an urban safari. #BalmainBeats #Powerbeats3Wireless #KylieJenner #Balmain A post shared by Beats By Dre (@beatsbydre) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

The theme of the collaboration is “urban safari.” The special edition collection includes a new design on both Beats Studio Wireless headphones and Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones. The first style is classic over-ear statement maker, while the other is an in-ear style that is made for workouts. Both styles come in 2 different colors: Safari which has a soft pinkish tint and Khaki which has a green tone. The headphones that Balmain designed feature a gold metallic finish on the ear parts and over-ear band. They come with a luxury suede case that features a gold plated Balmain logo and coin zipper pull. The young fashion wunderkind Olivier Rousteing who is the creative director of Balmain is behind the headphone design.

“Seeing music and fashion as completely intertwined simply reflects how my generation grew up—we simply cannot conceive of one without a full helping of the other,” said Rousteing in a statement.

The Balmain x Beats By Dr. Dre headphones are pricier than the regular styles. The Beats Studio in Safari is priced at $599.95 while the Powerbeats 3 in Safari cost $249.95. Just for the records, the regular Beats Studio headphones cost $379.95 while the Powerbeats 3 retail for $199.95. Even though there aren’t any tech upgrades to the Balmain x Beats By Dr. Dre headphones, they are pricier because of the unique fashion-forward design. When it comes to collaborations like these, the focus is on the design, not the tech upgrades. The Balmain headphones are not just a gadget, but a strong fashion statement.

This isn’t the first collaboration between Beats By Dr. Dre and a fashion brand. In the past fans of the brand had a chance to enjoy stylish headphones designed by high-end fashion houses such as Alexander Wang and Fendi and famous brands such as Hello Kitty, MCM, and others. Besides fashion brands Beats By Dr. Dre has collaborated with A-listers like Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Wiliams, Karlie Kloss, Lebron James and many others.

The collaboration between Balmain and Beats by Dr. Dre is expected to exceed all the previous collaborations. Balmain is known for its experimental designs that have the “wow effect”. The headphone collection is also keeping up with Balmain’s distinctive aesthetic. Since Olivier Rousteing showed up on the fashion scene, celebrities went crazy over his designs. He joined Balmain in 2009 and became the creative director of the fashion house 2 years later at the age of 25. Now he is one of the celebrities’ favorite designers. Kylie Jenner is just one of the fashion influencers who is often spotted in Balmain’s cool designs. Considering the brand’s rich and popular consumer base, the latest Beats By Dr. Dre collection is expected to sell like crazy. The high price points won’t be a problem for Balmain’s wealthy fans.

The headphones are now available online at apple.com and balmain.com. The headphones are also sold at the fashion house’s stores in New York and Los Angeles.

Photo Courtesy of Beats By Dre