La La Anthony’s Line for Women of All Shapes and Sizes

La La Anthony teamed up with the iconic luxury brand Lord & Taylor on an exclusive nine-piece collection. The amazing actress, producer, and author created modern and chic designs that will compliment women of all shapes and sizes. According to La La, she did plenty of research and talked to a lot of everyday women, to understand their needs. That is how she ended designing stylish items that are also very practical and ideal for different occasions. Her main goal was to create pieces that are very comfortable and fashionable at the same time. The actress already shared her happiness on Instagram with a picture of herself in Lord & Taylor’s shop window on 5th Avenue.

“I am so excited to launch my denim collection at Lord & Taylor! The edgy, imperfect details of the product are what sets it apart and makes it pop. As women, we can’t be afraid to make a statement. We need to dress for success every day! My hope is for the line to encourage women to exude self-confidence.”- La La said in her statement.

The designs will come in sizes from 0 to 24. La La designed six different pairs of jeans, which are an essential part of her everyday wear. You’ll be able to get the jeans for either $78 or $88, depending on the style that you’ll choose. Another standout piece of the line is the military cropped bomber jacket that retails for $120 and is the priciest item in the capsule. The other two styles include an oversized black hoodie dress, that has a fun cut out on one shoulder. This hoodie costs $98. The last item is the chic distressed denim button-down top that is sold for $58 and sizes up to XX-Large.

“Denim is a universal language in clothing. We go from size 0 to 24, which is amazing because we can cater to all body types.”- Anthony tells Vogue.

The exclusive collection is already available online at lordandtaylor.com and at several of their stores. La La will visit the Lord & Taylor locations to celebrate the collaboration and to meet her fans. The capsule will first be available in stores based in New York starting from September 6. The next location is King of Prussia in Pennsylvania on September 16, followed by Oakbrook in Chicago on October 7.

Photo Credit: La La Anthony X Lord & Taylor