British Gardens Inspired La Perla’s Beautiful Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection

La Perla’s visions for the fall/winter 2017-18 season celebrated both the fashion house’s legacy, and any modern woman’s demands, with the actual runway show being nostalgically magical. Unveiled at New York Fashion Week a few hours ago, the La Perla fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection brought icons such as Naomi Campbell as well as it-girls like Kendall Jenner onstage, letting the collection’s garments speak through them as well.

The kind of message La Perla’s creative director Julia Haart was trying to convey through this latest collection of hers, was that of a clothing line that never loses its synergy with the wearer, or nature, with the main visual concept behind the La Perla fall 2017 line-up actually hiding behind some of Great Britain’s most luxuriant gardens.

“It’s really this concept of nature redefined by people,” Julia Haart explained backstage in an interview with Vogue. “And I chose English gardens because they are more of a riot compared to, say, manicured French gardens. That’s what I am thinking about: I don’t like people telling me what to do or where to go. I want to wear what I want, when I want, how I want. It’s all about the freedom.”

As many other designers, Haart is also placing La Perla’s main focus on an array of seasonal collections that exude empowerment, with feeling sensually at ease with oneself being at the core of this form of liberation.

For this reason, each one of the collection’s garments, whether it is about lingerie or more conventional ready-to-wear items, is purposely targeted towards a wider range of clients – their different sizes, included. “I am creating this specialized world where ready-to-wear and lingerie meld together—our clothes come in dress sizes, but also cup sizes,” continued Haart.

Structured in a way that telling lingerie from ready-to-wear apart is extremely difficult, this La Perla fall/winter 2017-18 collection focuses on both dark colors such as classic black and grays, and on bolder electric blues and fuchsias, with hints of reds and nudes effortlessly balancing the color palette. Each one of the single shades served as the building base from which Haart could righteously enhance her intricate floral patterns, too, and which reached the peak with the collection’s grand finale, worn by Victoria’s Secret model Kendall Jenner.

Surprisingly, and that is probably mainly due to the British influences, the collection also featured elegant tartan and vichy patterns, the motifs of which left us surprisingly in awe with Desigual’s fall/winter 2017-18 collection, too.

As for the line-up’s overall silhouettes, Haart focused on hourglass, curve-hugging figures, which easily highlighted both the loungewear-inspired items and the sophisticated suit jackets. Out of all the collection’s different sections, the one that focused on evening dresses was probably the most astounding, as it really filled our wardrobes with red carpet-ready proposals that, above all, perfectly encapsulate La Perla’s visions on sensuality.

