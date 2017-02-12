Lacoste’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Is a Cosmic Journey

The Lacoste fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection featured a lot of different aesthetics woven together to create a look that lives in air and space travel. Baptista did push things forward indeed, including cosmic elements in the runway, which began to show towards the end of the presentation.

As Felipe Oliveira Baptista, fashion designer for Lacoste, told WWD, his “dad was a pilot himself, so I have always been obsessed with planes and sci-fi.” He also noted his feelings on the collection and aeronautical inspiration by saying “I like this idea of looking ahead as well, especially in these times. It’s good to try to push things forward.”

The Lacoste fall 2017 collection had a definite vintage feel to it as evidenced by the first few leather coats shown on the runway, which makes sense since Baptista wanted a look into the past as well as a look into the future. By delving deeply into the life of the French label’s founder, Rene Lacoste, Baptista pulled inspiration from Lacoste’s founding of Air Equipment and then later the development of both the Concorde and Airbus programs in France.

This all came after his tennis career and is not spoken about as often as his tennis background. That will likely be changing now, due to Baptista. So much of the collection was impeccably designed outerwear that included leather and cotton, knits and colors on trench coats, leather coats and jackets in various lengths and volumes.

The Lacoste fall/winter 2017-2018 collection offered options for both men and women. For the men’s line, there were cargo pockets and flight suits and track jackets that provided a range of options that in shape were not a complete departure from what is ‘in’ right now in men’s fashion. The difference came in the monochromatic treatment of the flight suits, which were styled with turtlenecks.

Additionally, the color blocking styles looked interesting that were featured in the women’s options. The reasoning behind this was the intent to provide options that worked within the life of the wearer. Baptista exemplified this reasoning by saying “I like the idea of clothing that’s adaptable to your life and can do something for you.” There is a noticeable use of corduroy, for men as well, which everyone knows is an excellent material for cold weather protection.

Both men’s and women’s wear lines have an outdoorsy element to them in the form of fleece and flannel shirts, anoraks and layers. The Lacoste fall 2017 collection was as interesting as ever, but the interesting elements that were folded in were unexpected and educational. It was very cool that Baptista was able to educate the fans of the Lacoste brand on another aspect of its history through the clothes presented.

Photos courtesy of Vogue