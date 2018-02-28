Lacoste Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Besides cozy Fall 2018 collection, Lacoste has another exciting thing up its sleeve. The French brand teamed up with a charity that saves endangered species. The collaborative project will result in a capsule collection that won’t involve the brand’s infamous crocodile embroidery but something else. Find out more in this video.
Recent Posts
Fenty Beauty has moved boundaries in the beauty industry and now serves as a tool for creating art. A woman uses these products to draw portraits of the infamous singer on her skin. Take a...
Spring is just around the corner and you seriously need to upgrade your makeup routine! With the season change, our skin has different needs and our face deserves a fresh makeover! We made the ultimate...
Leave it to Nike to make the women’s sneaker industry more diverse and inclusive. Ladies sure do love sneakers, but they don’t always get what they want and deserve. Most times female designs are not...
Besides cozy Fall 2018 collection, Lacoste has another exciting thing up its sleeve. The French brand teamed up with a charity that saves endangered species. The collaborative project will result in a capsule collection that...
Olivier Lapidus showed his second collection for Lanvin at PFW. The designer was brought with hope to rose the French fashion house to fame again after years of downfall. However, his debut collection didn't perform...