Lacoste x Supreme Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Hits It Big!

Supreme is yet again expanding its reach within the high-end fashion world; this time around, it has been confirmed that it will be collaborating with Lacoste. The Supreme x Lacoste spring/summer 2017 lineup will consist of some supreme Supreme streetwear, and will be available in the brand’s stores as early as Thursday.

Supreme debuted its first high-end collaboration with Louis Vuitton at the beginning of this year (to become available on July 17). But that doesn’t mean the label is ditching its streetwear roots; it recently completed a footwear collaboration with Vans, as part of its longtime partnership. The Supreme x Lacoste spring 2017 lineup was definitely a more surprising turnout in the new year, so seeing how the collection pans out when it becomes available is an anticipatory thought!

The two brands divvied up their different signatures across the looks to keep things true to each side of the collaboration. Lettering for “Supreme” is shown in a Gothic font on the collars of some polo jerseys, while the pique fabric Lacoste is known for was used for basic sportswear staples.

Some looks are just practical and straightforward without one way or another branding (besides the classic Lacoste alligator logo), like a preppy tennis sweater, Harrington jacket, and track pants and jackets.

So, altogether, we can expect a comprehensive lineup of menswear to suit many different needs. All of the bases – and necessary body parts – can be covered with everything in the Supreme x Lacoste spring 2017 collection, with shorts and pants, polos and crewnecks, jackets and sweaters, and a hat.

A lot of the looks that have popped up in the collection briefing are updated versions of the classic Lacoste style. So the high fashion label is getting a bit of a reboot thanks to Supreme. So we can say hello to a mildly updated varsity stripe, which comes at a perfect time, as it has been a trending style for the last season; we can also say hello to retro ’90s track jackets, which are making a stylish and fun appearance in the lineup as well.

Prices are expected to be within grasp of a wider audience, especially following the announcement of the Louis Vuitton collaboration. Lacoste is a more affordable brand, and partnering with Supreme suggests an even more in-reach collection – hopefully. The official pricing won’t be revealed until the collection goes live.

Supreme’s storefronts in the U.S. (New York and Los Angeles), London and Paris will host the collaboration collection starting Thursday, March 16. The looks can also be found online at that time. Japan will have to wait just a little bit longer, with a release date slated for Saturday, March 18.

Photos courtesy of Lacoste