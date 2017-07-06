Lady Gaga Sings at $10 Million Wedding for Russian Oligarch’s Children

When the children of the wealthy Russian oligarchs are getting married, everyone expects an extravagant wedding. The wedding of Lolita Osmanova and Gaspar Avdolyan most certainly did not disappoint. The two rich heirs got married in a ceremony that reportedly cost unbelievable $10 million dollars. If you’ve ever dreamed of the perfect wedding ceremony, this probably looks like the one! The lucky couple threw a mind-blowing ceremony, which is exactly what we expected from the two richest families in Russia.

Lolita Osmanova is the daughter of Eldar Osmanov, who is a huge investor in the energy industry in Russia, and one of the richest people there. She is 22-years-old and she recently graduated from the Institute of International Relations in Moscow. Lolita has been living a very luxurious life, constantly sharing pictures of her glamorous trips and adventures. The 29-year-old Gaspar is the son of Albert Avdolyan, a very successful telecommunication businessman, and is also one of the wealthiest men in Russia.

Lolita chose a very extravagant dress by the eminent Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. She looked ravishing in the cream colored off-the-shoulder dress made of intricate lace, that featured a voluminous skirt. The gown was embroidered and embellished with many crystals, sequins, and beads. The whole fairytale effect was emphasized by the enormous train of the dress. On the top of that, the bride wore a mesmerizing 3-meter-long veil. Later in the night, the bright changed into another dress, a much simpler one, but as astonishing as the first one. It was a white body-hugging gown with beautiful details. Lolita finished off the look, with a delicate bejeweled headband.

Шикарный торт, счастливые молодожёны! Люблю этот момент😍 #losangeles #dolbytheatre #gasparlolitawedding A post shared by Asya Dadova (@asyadadova) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

The venue of choice was just as glamorous as the event itself. The happy couple held the reception at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the same place where the Oscars are held. Just at the entrance of the building guests could notice a huge light sign that said “Lolita and Gaspar”. They were greeted by two rows of violinists that were located at the entrance stairs. The violinists played classical music and were surrounded by astonishing white flower decorations. The night before the wedding the guests were spoiled with glamorous gifts. They were given briefcases, that were delivered by unusual waiters. The whole experience reminds of the one when the golden Oscar statues are transported. In the briefcases, there were casino chips, a golden CD that featured the names of the bride and groom, a pen, and a screen with a special message from the newlyweds.

The decoration inside the Theatre was unrealistically beautiful. The ceilings were decorated with hundreds of sparkling chandeliers, that gave an impression of a night sky full of stars. The venue was overflowing with flower compositions, including white, pink, purple and red flowers. Hundreds of candles were located all over the Theatre. The cost of the flowers for the ceremony is estimated around half a million dollars. Every single table featured a huge centerpiece of the most vivid red roses. Obviously, the families didn’t spare a dime to make the celebration one of the most extravagant weddings ever.

There was an enormous gold arch placed in the room, under which the newlyweds said their vows. Just like everything else in the Theatre, the altar was flawlessly decorated with white roses. The isle that was leading to the arch was also gold and enhanced with white blooms. The newlyweds had a 10-tier in white and gold.

The biggest surprise of the night was the performance by the infamous Lady Gaga. She rocked her most popular hits such as “Born this Way”, “Marry the Night” and “Bad Romance”. Jason Derulo was the second ultra-popular artist, that was hired to entertain the guests for the night. Besides these two megastars, the families also flew in an orchestra and a ballet dance group. The estimated cost for the performers is rumored to be around $2 million dollars.

💔 P.S. все,с Гагой последнее) #слоупок A post shared by @tamaramov on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

The ceremony was hosted by the popular Moscow TV presenters Kseniya Sobchak and Andrey Malakhov. Many of Russia’s celebrities and influencers were there to celebrate Lolita and Gaspar’s love. Nikolai Baskov, Stas Mikhailov, Svetlana Loboda, and Loren Rodkin were just a part of the A-listers, that flaunted Hollywood-style looks to fit the occasion.