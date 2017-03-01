Bouchra Jarrar Embraces ‘Lanvin Femme’ Kind of Aesthetic for Lanvin’s Fall 2017 RTW Line

Lanvin’s legacy and timeless soul just came to life today at Hotel de Ville in Paris, with creative director Bouchra Jarrar’s aesthetics for the latest Lanvin fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection being all about femininity and soigné vibes.

Jarrar, who became Lanvin’s brand new creative director exactly one year ago, after Alber Elbaz had stepped down from his position, has so far never missed a chance to celebrate founder Jeanne Lanvin’s legacy, with her very first collection showcasing the perfect Lanvin-approved juxtapositions between the conventionally feminine and more androgynous aesthetics. Instead of focusing on the harmony of the opposites, for her Lanvin fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection, Jarrar opted for a line-up that was solely all about feminine figures, entitling the runway show as “Lanvin Femme”.

In doing so, she inevitably infused the entire collection with strong empowering notes, the outcomes of which are extremely meaningful for Jarrar herself. Jarrar, like Jeanne Lanvin, is both a creative and business savvy mind, as she not only spent most of her life designing staples, but also managing her eponymous line. Taking care of a business needs a lot of passion, strength and willpower, which are all messages she tried to convey and translate to fashion through this latest collection of hers.

“What a force she was,” Jarrar explained to W Magazine, referring to Jeanne Lanvin. “In just 40 years, the things she brought to fashion were enormous. I’ve got a lot of work to do.”

And though she surely has big shoes to fill, we could easily state she is definitely off to a good start (both thanks to Lanvin and her namesake label), with this latest Lanvin fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection being one of the best examples.

All in all, the line-up was extremely harmonious and coherent, with a color palette that was all about crisp whites, soft pinks and sensual blacks. The fabrics were linearly alternated as well, with the sheer, embroidered patterns balancing the heavyweight slick fabrics, and with the metallic patterns lightening up the heavily pleated cuts.

The Lanvin fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection also showed a counterbalanced array of separates and evening dresses, treating us to a big array of proposals to wear everywhere, during any occasion. For this reason, long dresses, roomy trousers and elegant jackets were the collection’s absolute must-haves, meant to be mix-and-matched with one another or worn separately with anything we may already own. Last but not least, Jarrar also treated us to diva-like frocks that were red carpet-ready indeed, and which probably exuded the collection’s Femme vibes most.

With Jarrar being all about single stories and sources of inspiration, and with the past collections having been inspired by androgyny and femininity accordingly, should we expect fully mannish-inspired, or even genderless aesthetics for the next Lanvin runway show?

Photos courtesy of Vogue