Fashion Video

Lanvin Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Updated on

Olivier Lapidus showed his second collection for Lanvin at PFW. The designer was brought with hope to rose the French fashion house to fame again after years of downfall. However, his debut collection didn’t perform as expected. Will the Fall 2018 lineup save Lanvin? Find out in the video below.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

