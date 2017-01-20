Lanvin’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Is All About Androgynous Tailoring

After unveiling the acclaimed Lanvin spring 2017 collection at Paris Fashion Week last September, fashion designer Bouchra Jarrar is back on track with her first ever Lanvin pre-fall collection, which just added its most androgynously feminine touch to the transitional season.

Jarrar’s Lanvin pre-fall 2017 collection is also an extremely important line, because, as many have been stating ever since Alber Elbaz left the French house, Lanvin is currently undergoing an identity (and financial) crisis, with its notorious aesthetics being at risk. However, just by looking at the very first proposals from this latest collection, Bouchra Jarrar’s present and future visions on Lanvin appear clearer and more defined, especially when it comes to the evening proposals.

“We are working in a very energetic and constructive way on building the foundations for the house’s new start. I am tackling this revival head-on and with a lot of enthusiasm,” Bouchra Jarrar declared backstage.

Haute couture enthusiast Bouchra Jarrar infused each one of her designs with strong tailoring motifs and versatility, never missing a chance to showcase her old hand at high-end fashion, while keeping in mind the collection’s ready-to-wear target. Her aesthetics thus appear to be cozy yet soigné, a style that we will very likely become familiar with in the seasons to come.

“I don’t like the word casual — I don’t even know what it means — but you can be chic and relaxed at the same time,” she explained.

In creating her aesthetics, Jarrar mixed strong androgynous fashions (mostly suit jackets) with more conventionally feminine garments, with each one of the contrasting motifs meant to be easily mixed and matched with one another. Lanvin’s pre-fall 2017 woman is, in fact, completely in charge of her style, with endless possibilities to choose from.

By building up a collection that mainly consists of separates, Bouchra Jarrar made it possible for us to refresh our wardrobes with essential staples that, contemporary vibes aside, even treat us to standard Lanvin aesthetics. While looking for inspiration for her Lanvin pre-fall 2017 collection, Jarrar dived into Jeanne Lanvin’s visions from the late Thirties, which included primitive black and white prints that got revisited through more modern fabrics and cuts here, even helping Lanvin’s brand new creative director pay homage to the mansion’s astounding legacy.

As for the collection’s other motifs and staples, suit jackets, modernized iconic Lanvin-worthy prints and tulle gowns aside, Jarrar focused on hot trends, such as velvet suits, zebra-printed parkas, long, sinuous dresses and classic georgette shirts, often embellishing the staples with one-of-a-kind details including Thirties-inspired feathers and pearls.

Under these premises, we are really looking forward to Jarrar’s forthcoming Lanvin fall/winter 2017-18 runway show!

Photos courtesy of Vogue