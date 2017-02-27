Laura Biagiotti’s Fall 2017 RTW Line Was Inspired by the Artworks of Alberto Burri and Antonio Canova

The Laura Biagiotti fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection showed those in attendance during Milan Fashion Week the beauty of texture and dualism. The art lover in Laura Biagiotti took the focus of Alberto Burri, the Italian painter and sculptor and his abstracts and textures, and used that inspiration for her collection.

This artist, Alberto Burri, was known as a man of steel and burlap. He created art in burlap, plastic and wood that he stitched, burned and otherwise abused his materials to create his abstract artwork. Apparently, Laura Biagiotti is a fan of art, and a longtime collector at that. She chose to translate her love for the work of Alberto Burri and Antonio Canova and implement their created textures in the Laura Biagiotti fall 2017 collection.

Antonio has been called the supreme minister of beauty and the greatest of all neoclassical sculptors. Laura Bigiaotti made her collection the perfect blend of the two – deconstruction and classicism informed the style of prints and silhouettes for her collection.

Handkerchief skirts and ponchos made of silk and featuring prints that created natural marble effects, floated down her runway in nearly ethereal beauty. Velvet and sequins with crystal embroidery and gold thread added further texture to her work on ivory cashmere knits. Fluidity was seen in the majority of the looks, though a few were well tailored, fitted velvet dresses, and there were some options that were only cinched in at the waist to work against the fluid movement within the collection.

Backstage, Laura Biagiotti spoke about her collection, saying that “dressing is an art.” She went on to elaborate by explaining: “we try to find a meaning to fashion but there are so many answers and the message conveyed by clothes is boundless. Clothes can express our nature, or sometimes, on the contrary, they help hide, disguise or protect ourselves.”

The Laura Biagiotti fall/winter 2017 collection was a masterpiece, beautifully effected by her inspirations, and definitely set apart from other collections showing at the various fashion weeks not only by its aesthetics and inspiration, but also by the execution of it. Her outerwear options were sleek, stunning cashmere coats that carried over her theme through apparent brush strokes, embellishments and colors.

The continuation of what she can do, what she has done is exciting to think about and lends the minute to appreciating her collection all over again. There is nothing else that is quite like the Laura Biagiotti fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection that is out right now.

There is a lot of expression in this collection and not very much in the way to keep people from flocking to it. We will see how this collection translates through sales, but there is no reason to expect it not to do well.

Photos courtesy of Livingly