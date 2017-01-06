Lauren Hutton Fronts Bottega Veneta’s 50th Anniversary Campaign for SS 2017

Everyone should follow the example of Bottega Veneta’s 50th anniversary celebrations! The Italian fashion house is celebrating its anniversary nonstop, with the Bottega Veneta spring/summer 2017 ad campaign being just one of its latest examples, for which the brand tapped iconic beauty Lauren Hutton, who also walked the fashion house’s runway show, along with Gigi Hadid, back in September 2016.

The 73-year-old Lauren Hutton thus proved her indisputable supermodel credentials once more (not that we needed any), fronting one of Bottega Veneta’s most intimate campaigns, namely one of those ads we won’t easily forget. The American model and actress is, in fact, no stranger when it comes to creating iconic campaigns and covers that quickly become historic (she broke the record appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine for 26 times!).

Captured by Todd Hido, who is internationally renowned for his urban appeal and images of suburban homes, the Bottega Veneta spring 2017 ad campaign is both minimalist and contemporary chic, in a style that combines Hutton’s timeless charm with both Bottega Veneta’s signature style and Hido’s contemporary visions. Photographer Todd Hido headed to the Modulightor Building on East 58th Street, New York, to better capture the campaign’s modernist soul, which in return creates the illusion that both Hutton and the garments she is sporting are in their natural environment.

To better embody his spring/summer 2017 line-up’s aesthetics, Bottega Veneta’s creative director Tomas Maier dressed Lauren Hutton in what already appears to be one of the collection’s strongest outfits, namely a fuchsia top that is heavily Nineties-inspired, along with a red patent leather skirt that is literally to die for.

As for Hutton, the model is channeling her signature no-makeup look, here emphasized by her iconic tousled waves (she wore a similar look during the latest Bottega Veneta Milan Fashion Week’s runway show, too).

With Hutton being the campaign’s absolute protagonist, models such as Joan Smalls, Vittoria Ceretti, Hannes Gobeyn, and Morten Nielsen fronted the Bottega Veneta spring 2017 ad campaign, too, with all of them sporting the collection’s most urban and structural staples. High necks, the label’s notorious intrecciato bags and some of its most safari-meets-the-city-inspired looks served as the building foundation for the remaining pictures.

With Todd Hido being all about architectures and shapes, the setting has, of course, been filled with balancing furniture, which inevitably enhances all of the garments’ proportions. The Bottega Veneta spring/summer 2017 campaign also features a behind-the-scene video, which will make those who love fashion and architecture surely rejoice!

Photos courtesy of Bottega Veneta