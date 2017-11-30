Layering Reinvented With Dresses And Jeans

Layering is a method as old as time, but it’s been recently reinvented in a way not meant just for the winter months. Sometimes a dress can be too formal and jeans can be too casual. A trend we are continuing to see lately is the combination of both. This popular street style look is much more simple to pull off than one would think. There are various ways you can create this look to best mesh with your personal style and fit almost any occasion. In the cooler months, just choose a heavier fabric, and in the warmer months go with something light and flowy, like a chiffon or satin.

Start with your favorite pair of jeans. In my look, I used a pair of medium toned distressed boyfriend jeans and rolled up the hem just a bit. Almost any pair of jeans would work with this, I would just avoid the styles that are more on the baggy side. Obviously, if you are going for a more casual look, go for jeans that are distressed. If you need to be a bit more formal, then stick to a simple pair. For the main piece, choose a dress with a longer hemline, something that will hit the knees. I like to use a dress that has the option to open up in the front, almost as if it’s doubling up as a coat. With that said, a trench coat would also work for this look. Just throw on a cute camisole underneath so that you can leave the top of the dress open. Another great alternative that I have utilized is finding a dress that does not open, but having my seamstress put a slit in it, either in the front and up one leg to around where your belt loops would be, or all the way up each side, again to where the belt loops are.

Because it’s fall I went with an ankle bootie in blue that matched the blue on my dress, but since this outfit is multi-seasonal friendly, a strappy heel in the spring would look great with it as well. I like the idea of a statement shoe to really add a little extra “spark” to this look. So anything that’s a fun color, sparkly, or with hardware would work great. If you feel the look is not as figure flattering as you would like, some dress styles will allow you to add a belt around the waist as I did with my outfit.

Again, there are countless ways to pull this look off, and it’s super easy. I picked out a few of my favorites for you to re-create this, even with the option of the same dress in a different color…which is now on sale. Lucky you.

Get the Iman Rockstar dress from Racil here.

Get this Forever 21 Velvet Duster in various colors here.

Shop the ASOS Split Detail Shirt Dress with 2 color options here.

Get this Pink Chiffon Dress from H&M here.

Shop these BLANK NYC jeans here.

Shop these One Teaspoon Boyfriend Jeans here.

Get these Glitter Ankle boots here.

Get these Blue Faux Suede Boots here.

Shop these Metallic booties from Boohoo here.

Get these Pearl Detailed Boots from ASOS here.

Get this Wide Black Belt from Nordstrom here.