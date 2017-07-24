Lily-Rose Depp and Cara Delevingne are Chanel’s Muses for the Fall 2017 Campaign

Karl Lagerfeld‘s muses, Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp, took over Chanel’s Fall 2017 Campaign. The 24-year-old and 18-year-old models are the focus in Chanel’s latest ad journey. Both of them have been Karl’s favorite girls for quite a while, and are regularly attending his shows and appearing at every Chanel event. The Fall 2017 campaign is everything you’d expect from Lagerfeld, unique and appealing. It has a very intergalactic theme, just like the collection itself.

The upcoming season of the luxury brand is going to be full of both elegant and laid-back pieces. Although Cara and Lily-Rose are diametrically different, they match perfectly in the campaign. Cara has that wild and unique beauty that cannot be tamed. She wears the fierce pieces in the line. Lily-Rose has a very soft and gentle look. She, on the other hand, is pictured in the classic and elegant designs.

The pictures have a very slight hint of controversy, just enough to make the ad campaign more interesting. In one of the shots, you can see the young Lily-Rose dressed only in embellished sleeves, covering her breasts with her arms. On another one, you can see the two beauties hugging each other. They are dressed in black oversized hoodies with prints of astronauts. Hoodies might not sound much like Chanel, but with the iconic Lagerfeld, you never know.

Besides the clothing, you will notice pictures of Chanel’s accessories and shoes. The most desirable items are definitely the unique sequined boots that are a must-have. To match with the contemporary boots, you will also find sparkling clutches with the logo of the brand.

The photos were taken by the great Karl Lagerfeld himself. He has a habit of doing his own photo shoots and planning his own campaigns.

Cara currently is taking a break from her modeling career and is working very hard on her acting one. She just premiered her new movie “Valerian”. But that doesn’t mean that she won’t keep collaborating with her favorite fashion brands. Just a few days ago Armani Exchange released their new campaign in which Delevingne is the star. Cara also released a special short film with Puma. The “#Do You” movie addresses the issues that females are facing all around the world. It will be used to promote female empowerment.

Photo Courtesy: Chanel