Lisa Frank X Target is a 90’s Inspired Pajamas Collection

Lisa Frank and Target have really good news for everyone. The innovative American brand, known for their whimsical designs, worked on a special pajama line that will be sold at Target. The collection is utterly and completely dreamy and carries a vibe from the 90’s. It is a very affordable line with sleepwear essentials. Lisa once again decided to take us to wonderland with her limitless creativity.

Lisa is known for her magical and psychedelic creations that include a lot of colors and amazing prints. The collection features a lot of different types of sleepwear, starting from pajama sets or long night oversized shirts. They are printed with the most amazing multicolored designs. You will see beautiful unicorns and vibrant rainbows, puckering lips in all possible colors, cute dolphins, and tigers. The biggest and most pleasant surprise is that Lisa’s line is available in a variety of sizes. Half of the pajamas can be bought in plus-size; in other words, the total range is XS to 2X.

The prices range between $6 and $20, which is one of the best things about the collection. That way anyone can afford Lisa’s newest wondrous designs. Even if you are not a teenager now, you will fall in love with these cute pajamas that are so hard not to buy. The two companies offer an express shipping option, that will help you get your hands on the pajamas as soon as possible.

If you are a 90’s or an early 2000’s kid, there is no chance that you haven’t heard of Lisa Frank. She founded her company when she was only 24 years old, back in 1979. She has released numerous products, most of which are school supplies. Everyone still remembers the popular Trapper Keepers, the fun lunchboxes, the Panda Painter and toys. The neon colors and animal pictures became her signature sign. In spite of being such a long time in the business, she is still going strong.

Last year Frank collaborated with Glamour Dolls for a makeup line that appeared on Kickstarter. Their initial goal was $30,000, but they ended up raising more than $115,000. The collection included a liquid liner, lipstick, lip balm, highlighter, matte mousse, a cheetah-print brush and a vegan makeup bag. Another one of Lisa’s successes is her clothing line, which was released in 2016 and featured crop tops, sweatshirts, tank tops and T-shirts.

