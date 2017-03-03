Loewe Unveiled Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Line Along With Its Campaign at PFW

Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection just dropped at Paris Fashion Week a few hours ago, treating us to an all-round runway show that won’t go forgotten for sure.

Anderson’s Loewe fall/winter 2017-18 runway show, debuted at Maison de UNESCO in Paris, presented the collection’s staples in an artistic and naturalistic environment indeed, as the Maison was covered with pianist and photographer Lionel Wendt’s pictures, as well as with ethereally beautiful rare orchids hung on the walls. As if things weren’t suggestive enough, Anderson made sure the Loewe fall 2017 collection’s ad campaign pictures were already ready to hit the city today – almost 4,000 Loewe fall 2017 posters are now to be found all around Paris.

Shot by Steven Meisel, the Loewe fall 2017 campaign takes some of the newly unveiled collection’s must-have items, such as Loewe’s latest edition of the Puzzle bag and a sophisticated, Southern France-inspired floppy hat, and lets icon Gisele Bündchen flawlessly channel them.

“An exclusive new series of artworks by Steven Meisel titled Compositions, depicts a group of objects ranging from precious to ordinary, utilitarian to decorative, and mass produced to handcrafted,” the caption on Loewe’s Instagram account read. “Floating on a transparent table positioned in front of a painted cloudscape, the assortment creates an arresting visual illusion between the surreal and the hyperreal.”

Anderson, who has never ventured into such a bold, unexpected marketing move before, just demonstrated once again his reputation as one of the industry’s visionary innovators, who is never afraid to think (and then act) outside of the box.

Intriguing new marketing strategies aside, the Loewe fall 2017 rtw collection was extremely interesting for various reasons. Firstly, noting how carefully Anderson managed to challenge the 170-year-old luxury fashion house’s legacy, effortlessly modernizing it, was a pleasant thing to watch to say the least.

In doing so, he predominantly focused on leisure-wear, alternating relaxed lines with textured fabrics. The silhouettes were either outerwear-inspired, with dresses that could be easily donned during a chilly late September afternoon in Provence, or cozily warm, with long coats and utilitarian sweaters exuding more winter-approved vibes indeed.

Secondly, the Northern Irish designer made sure each one of his proposals could recall Loewe’s signature attention to details, which caught him embellishing some of the most urban-chic proposals with opulently minimalist rhinestones, silk embroideries and even metallic chains. This Loewe fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection’s biggest third defining motif was Anderson’s care for the materials, with not only silk but also leather, fur and fine wool available there to keep us warm all winter long.

Photos courtesy of Vogue