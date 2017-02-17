What to Expect from London Fashion Week Fall 2017?

With the latest New York Fashion Week fall 2017 being so multi-faceted and inspiring, what should we expect from the upcoming London Fashion Week fall 2017? Will it be equally exciting in terms of fashions, events and street style?

Set to debut today, on February 17th, and to last up until February 21st, this London Fashion Week is already promising, with designers sharing their inspirations, tickets being “easily” available even for those who don’t specifically work in the industry, and with big events aplenty. So, let’s take stock of the situation before the runway shows and presentations begin!

London Fashion Week Fall 2017: Where Will It Be Hosted?

The main catwalks will be found at the following hub of action:

• BFC Show Space – at the Store Studios, 180 Strand, London, WC2R 1EA;

• BFC Presentation Space – at the Store Studios, 180 Strand, London, WC2R 1EA;

• ON | OFF – Oxo Tower Wharf, at Bargehouse Street, South Bank, London SE1 9PH.

London Fashion Week: Can I Get Tickets?

Well, of course you can!

There are actually various tickets you can buy, depending on how much you want to spend/see. The cheapest retails for £20, the most expensive for £200. The different ticket packages (you will find bronze, silver and gold ones, as well as luxe and luxe premium packages) include diverse experiences too, and are all available at londonfashionweekend.co.uk/tickets.

The London Fashion Week Festival

LFW is always synonymous with fashionable events open to the public all week round. Make sure to check londonfashionweekfestival.com daily to never miss an event, contest or exclusive shopping experience. If you aren’t able to attend any show/event, do not worry! London will be literally filled with giant screens so that anyone can easily catch all the shows.

London Fashion Week Fall 2017 Schedule, Meet the Designers

As usual, the designers who choose to showcase their seasonal collection in London are numerous. Among theme, the runway shows not to miss are surely those of Versus Versace, J. W. Anderson, Molly Goddard and Simone Rocha on Saturday 18th, those of Mulberry, MM6 Maison Margiela, David Koma, Temperley London and Mary Katrantzou on Sunday, Burberry, Antonio Berardi, Erdem, Shrimps and Roksanda on Monday, and Emilio de la Morena and J. JS Lee on Tuesday. High street labels such as Topshop Unique and ASOS are presenting their collections, too!

London Fashion Week Fall 2017, the Inspirations

Many designers have also already shared little sneak peeks of their collections, revealing the main sources of inspiration behind their staples.

“The inspiration is very personal to me: Traditional Georgian costume. We explored elements of this historical clothing using different techniques, textures and embellishments,” David Koma told WWD.

“With rich fabrications and playful twists, the fall 2017 collection delves into the subconscious – complete with insects, lips, eyeballs and all that is bizarre and beautiful,” revealed Temperley London.

“The starting point was the idea of masquerade. From Saul Seinberg and Inge Morath’s Masquerade project, to Joan Riviere’s concept of womanliness as masquerade, to the masks and artifice of Fellini’s circuses and clowns,” continued Isa Arfen.

Well, under these premises we definitely cannot wait to see what this LFW has in store for us!

Photo courtesy of Vogue

