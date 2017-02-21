London Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street Style Trends

London Fashion Week fall 2017 is drawing to a close, leaving us with inspirations aplenty and new, more intimate perceptions on fashion thanks to labels such as Burberry and Erdem. As it always happens when it comes to London Fashion Week, the “fashion protagonists” were not solely featured onstage, as the streets of London became theatre of street style fashions one cannot help but covet.

With an eye to the future, the LFW street style protagonists often mixed trends from this upcoming spring with those of the pre-fall season, creating one-of-a-kind outfits many will very likely revisit in the months to come, in the milder season.

Street Styles and Pretty Wardrobes

One of this London Fashion Week’s most recurring patterns was the abounding amount of staples that, whether through layers of ruches or frilled hems, were dipped into bright pastel colors, covering the streets with their unapologetically kawaii attitudes. As seen with various independent street style labels based in London, England’s most populous city seems to be particularly fond of Tokyo-inspired street style, with more and more fashionistas favoring pastel, lighter colors over the darkest, punk rock-infused ones.

Grunge Meets Anti Fashion

Although it was the bon ton side of fashion the one that dominated the streets, the London Fashion Week fall 2017 street style was still (and will always be) a place for many people to express their personalities through their best grunge, rock and anti-fashion-inspired ensembles. Oversized jackets, along with roomy trousers and slouchy, asymmetrical shirts, were often paired with sportswear handbags and/or high-heeled boots, in a combination of looks that inevitably reminded us of those of Vetements.

Statement Prints

It also really seemed like the “graphic t-shirt” craze has travelled all the way from Instagram to the streets of London too, with statements regarding music, fashion (hello, big bold logos!), and feminism strengthening the whole Nineties-inspired fashion movement that has gone all the way up to the runway shows ever since January last year.

All Things Fishnet

As seen with the latest New York Fashion Week fall 2017 street style, London found one of its main protagonists in the fishnet stockings, too. Those who flocked to the London Fashion Week’s events, presentations and runways shows, went even further with the “fishnet theme” either pairing it with trousers and crop-tops (so that the stockings will peep out of the trousers), or opting for garments embellished with large portions of fishnet/lace appliqués.

London’s Must

Must-have after must-have, we couldn’t, of course, exempt ourselves from dedicating a section to tailored coats. With London Fashion Week being the house of Burberry, it is always possible to find the most inspiring, sartorially chic coats down the streets of London, which this time around were usually ultra-long and with fancy belts cinched around the waists.

Street Style-Approved Accessories

Boots aside, the London Fashion Week fall 2017 street style was a hotbed of creativity in terms of the accessory items as well. Mules (we spotted many Gucci furry mules!), sabots and springy sandals were the major protagonists along with medium-sized handbags, which were also often embellished with multi-colored striped patterns that just put us in the mood for spring already!

Photos courtesy of Fashionista