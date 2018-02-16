London Fashion Week Fall 2018 Preview

London Fashion Week Fall 2018 starts today, February 16, and ends on February 20. We are about to have 5 days of spectacular shows, celebrity and street style. This LFW isn’t lacking buzz at all. The Fall 2018 schedule is packed with exciting emerging designers such as Molly Goddard, Matty Bovan, and Katie Eary. Molly Goddard has been Rihanna‘s go-to designer for tulle dresses for years now. You must remember that fierce combo the singer shared on her Instagram account that consisted of a glamorous blue tulle gown and white sneakers. The show-stopping dress that everyone was talking about was Goddard’s design. Good news: she is about to show more of those on February 17 at LFW.

Another highlight of the season is Burberry‘s show. Namely, this will be Christopher Bailey’s final show as creative director of the British fashion house. The designer will step down from Burberry after 17 years at the helm of the brand. For his last show, Bailey will present a collection dedicated to LGBTQ+ communities. The designer gave a sneak peek that shows his signature checks upgraded with the colors of the rainbow. The show will happen tomorrow, February 17. The designs will be available to purchase immediately after the runway show.



Other exciting names that are part of the LFW Fall 2018 schedule include Mulberry, JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, House of Holland, Halpern, Ports 1961, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Roland Mouret, Delpozo, Mary Katrantzou, Temperley London, Christopher Kane, Emilia Wickstead, Roksanda, and ERDEM. Unlike the shows during NYFW that are spread on multiple different locations, in London, things are quite simple – most shows will take place at the BFC Show Space.

Most of the show-goers are buyers, editors, and fashionistas that got invited to attend by the designers and the brands. However, there will be a few options for those who want to be a part of the LFW or watch the shows. First, all the shows will be live-streamed from the catwalk and you can watch them online on YouTube. This way everyone can watch the shows in real time without a ticket. Another option is the four-day festival event that offers show-exclusive prices for the designer pieces.

Besides the shows, another important element of the LFW is the front row on the shows. Designers invite their celebrity friends to watch the shows from the best sits and of course to create buzz. Many trends are set during the fashion month, so stay tuned for the latest updates.