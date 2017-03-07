Longchamp’s Fall 2017 Collection Brings In Superior Leatherwork With Touches of Seventies

Longchamp’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed off the expected superior leatherwork during Paris Fashion Week, but with a twist. The Longchamp girl is supposed to be a bit more appealingly sordid this fall, though not so much as to remove her from the good girl character wardrobe.

The clothes were clearly designed to be eye-catching in a subtle way, but the impeccable treatment of the leather is likely to draw as much attention as the designs themselves. Everyone loves a good leather piece, and here in the Longchamp fall 2017 collection the stunning leather pieces are not in short supply at all.

The pieces were matched with juxtaposing textures, soft fluffy jackets in a variety of materials and colors, which made for an interesting ensemble that looked chic and still very warm. The silhouettes were incredible, very girl biker chic; there was soft and supple looking leather, as well as great outerwear options that still maintained femininity.

The allure of androgynous pieces did not reach Longchamp’s Sophie Delafontaine, who stuck firmly within the allure of the feminine silhouette and did an amazing collection around it. A-line skirts in various materials and fluffy fur jackets and coats were a movement-accentuating set of options that did not lose the charm of the silhouette thanks to appropriate tailoring.

The loafers shown with several of the ensembles were a cute and unexpected touch and even amusing with the grey marled knit socks that they were paired with. The accessories for this collection were incredible and should not be overlooked in the least. The handbags were as amazing as the jackets and that is no exaggeration; they were edgy, interesting and beautifully well done, standing out in the collection on their own.

The greatest take away from the Longchamp fall 2017 collection was the luxe appearance of the entire lineup, not even an outfit in particular, so many of the ensembles were beautifully created. The colors are rich, and the materials and thus textures were varied and interesting as well with deep pockets on some of the coats – and we all know that deep pockets are always in short supply when it comes to women’s wear.

The dresses were cute – the shapes flattering, but the mastery of the outerwear was matched only by the incredible attractiveness of the handbags, which were favorably sized to be useful and not just attractive or interesting talk pieces. A clutch is cute but most women cannot carry what they need in a bag that small when they have no pockets; that practicality is usually passed over with women’s clothes.

Longchamp kept it classic and cute with a mix of practical yet really stylish designs that looked incredible all the way around.

Photos courtesy of Vogue