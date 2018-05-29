Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 Collection

Recent Posts
It's time to get bright colors in action! Celebrities are getting more and more adventurous when it comes to makeup. Die-hard celebrity makeup minimalists and brown smokey eyes obsessives are ditching their go-to looks for...
Supermodel Bella Hadid literally took the fishnet trend to a whole new level! Feast your eyes on her bold outfit in this video.
Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton presented his 5th Resort collection for the brand. See the highlights from the Cruise 2019 show in this video.
It’s time for another huge reveal in the beauty world. The long-awaited eyeshadow palette from Lunar Beauty is finally here. Manny Gutierrez is one of the most popular makeup influencers in the world. Over 4.7...
Watch the video to see how your favorite A-listers celebrated Memorial Day Weekend.