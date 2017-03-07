Nicolas Ghesquière Took His Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2017-18 Runway Show to the Louvre

One of Paris Fashion Week’s most anticipated shows, Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection has been finally unveiled at the Louvre’s Cour Marly, with Nicolas Ghesquière’s fashions being all about delicate details and urban-ready inspirations.

After an acclaimed collaboration with Supreme, Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection’s aesthetics appeared to be definitely closer to those of street-wear rather than haute couture, yet always looking extremely refined and tailored in all the lines and cuts. Aside from the urban-chic vibes, this collection included a second appealing motif – jungle/safari-inspired references, with the result of the designs turning out to be extremely wild at heart and spirit.

All in all, the line-up was extremely versatile and eclectic, with styles ranging from the most casual to the most evening-ready. Cheetah and wild animal prints aside, this collection predominantly focused on denim and relatively neutral colors, with the garments being used either to create solid-colored looks, or to tone the more maximalist patterns down. Ghesquière also had fun experimenting with layered frills, designing dynamic, yet ethereal movements that created an appealing contrast especially with his revisited checkered motifs, here filtered through a sleek, metallic lens.

With the animal prints being predominantly utilized to embellish the cropped jackets and the long coats, denim was left to adorn the bootcut pants, the high-street cuts of which were balanced by the ultra-soigné blazers and casual-chic shirts.

Instead of focusing on the upcoming autumnal season’s most replicated trends, namely those linked to the Forties, Sixties and Nineties-inspired aesthetics, Ghesquière’s fashion plot twist took us to the early ‘00s, with liquid pants, one-shoulder dresses and asymmetrical sweaters reminding us of a time, when fashion was becoming more “social” and viral, focusing more on the it-girls rather than on the models.

Although being predominantly ‘00s-inspired, this Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2017-18 collection briefly explored Nineties-inspired fashion as well, upgrading our future wardrobes with two gorgeously metallic and unapologetically sexy slip dresses, the shimmery accents of which were also used for most of the collection’s revisited standard Louis Vuitton must-have bags.

As for the footwear, like Karl Lagerfeld and Miuccia Prada earlier did with their Chanel and Miu Miu fall 2017 collections accordingly, Ghesquière solely focused on the boots, too, which were either ankle-cut or thigh-high.

Although many were hoping for more Supreme x Louis Vuitton garments to be unveiled or showcased on stage, Nicolas Ghesquière left them in stores, with the items being channeled by it-girls and models, such as Cara Delevingne, who, a skater at heart, wore them for various Paris Fashion Week runway shows.

Photos courtesy of Vogue