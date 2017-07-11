Louis Vuitton Launches Luxury Smartwatch

The French fashion house Louis Vuitton is the latest brand that decided to launch a wearable tech bandwagon. Louis Vuitton’s first smartwatch carries the name Tambour Horizon. The fashion house certainly loves to challenge themselves with innovative products. Recently they collaborated with the exclusive sportswear brand Supreme. Additionally, the brand’s mini trunk bag designed by the creative director Nicolas Ghesquière as well as the cashmere blankets were a major success as well.

The latest product in the series of innovative launches is their first piece of wearable tech. The Tambour Horizon watch is a modern upgrade of the original Tambour watch with Google’s Android Wear 2.0 operating system.The technology is packed in 42mm case and works with both Android phones and iPhones. The watch is available in 3 different styles and finishes: polished, satin finish and all black. All the styles are unisex, wearable and designed to blend with any outfit. On the top of that, there is a variety of downloadable digital watch faces and 60 different interchangeable strap options.

The smartwatch is designed to work internationally and it’s perfect for the trendsetters who are constantly on the go. For the travelers, the brand installed two exclusive travel-centric apps on the smartwatch. The first app is called “The Flight” and it’s designed to gather the traveler’s air travel info on one place. The other app it’s called “City Guide” and includes recommendations and tips for exploring the place once you land. The battery life of the smartwatch it’s similar to the ones of the smartphones and lasts about a day.

“It’s something that is pretty new on the market and at the same time very interesting,” said the vice-president of watches and jewelry at LV Hamidi Chatti.

Considering the fact that smartwatches have been on the market for a while this is definitely not a new product.Louis Vuitton’s smartwatch will do everything that a regular smartwatch will do. You could receive text messages, set an alarm, explore the internet and etc. Anyway, there are a couple of features that separate the Tambour Horizon watch from the other smartwatches on the market. First, the 42mm dial is the smallest among the luxury smartwatches. Also, Tambour Horizon is the first Android smartwatch that is designed to function in China. This is extremely important for the brand because China is one of the Louis Vuitton’s largest markets when it comes to jewelry and watches.

Louis Vuitton’s vice president Chatti revealed that the making of the watch took 2 years. The brand wanted to make sure that they have the perfect product. Their main goal was to create a blend of luxury and beauty in a tech version.

As for the technology part of the design, Louis Vuitton teamed up with Google and Qualcomm. The brand had strict requirements about the design. They didn’t want to compromise on the beauty of the watch and asked Google and Qualcomm to come up with a system that will fit in the style that they designed.

If you want to put your hands on the luxury Tambour Horizon smartwatch spare at least $2 450. Since we are talking about a smartwatch made by one of the most prestigious luxury fashion houses the price shouldn’t surprise us at all.

However, the smartwatches aren’t a novelty in the Louis Vuitton’s family. The brand’s sister company Tag Heuer also dropped its first smartwatch Connected watch back in 2015. Their main concern was the strong competition from the tech giants Apple and Samsung. Surprisingly the watches overcome everyone’s expectation in sales. They sold 56 000 units which was triple more of what they’ve expected. The brand expects to sell over 150 000 units this year.

It’s safe to say that lately, the customers are more interested in wearable technology driven accessories. Louis Vuitton revealed that they are working on other technology driven pieces that can be controlled from the smartwatch. Anyway, Chatti adds that the future plans will release when the technology is ready and it makes sense for their clients.

Photo Courtesy of Louis Vuitton