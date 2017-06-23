Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2018 Collection

Kim Jones, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, proved that he is one of the most innovative designers in the industry. With each collection for the luxury French brand, Kim pushes the boundaries of creativity. For the Men’s 2018 Spring Collection, he treated his guests with luxurious pieces perfect for an island visit. A totally bold collection, meant for those who want to spend days at the beach while looking impeccable.

“Every single thing has the DNA of travel put inside it, so you have these really light jackets. They do have to work in the real world and we’re very much about authenticity here. Every man can walk into a Vuitton store and find something for his lifestyle.”- Jones said.

Kim found his inspiration in a book called “Atlas of Remote Islands: Fifty Islands I Have Not Visited and Never Will”. That stimulated his imagination, so he decided to take his guests on a luxury island adventure.

“Someone gave me the book ‘Atlas of Remote Islands: Fifty Islands I Have Not Visited and Never Will’. I thought of specific Islands — New Zealand, Easter Island and especially Hawaii — but I was also inspired by the idea of an island and of travel — of moving easily from place to place and experiencing these different pockets of civilization, these different identities simultaneously.”- Kim explained.

The one thing that definitely dominated in the looks was the fun, colorful Hawaiian print. Retro short-sleeved Hawaiian shirts were in the center of the attention. The Aloha shirts were present in many designs. So if Kim says so, obviously these shirts are going to be the next big hit. The Spring 2018 Collection also featured the very popular athleisure style.

“It’s that multicultural, sort of subtropical vibe. I wanted something quite sporty, but I wanted the tailoring to be relaxed and the sportswear to be quite fitted and smart.”

Kim also showed some bold and unexpected choices. He paired socks with men’s strappy sandals, which is not something you see very often on the runways. The extra tight scuba pants were a major surprise as well. Many of the models were dressed in scuba leggings and shorts paired with loose shirts, sweaters, and even coats.

Jones offered a wide variety of accessories. You might think that women are all about bags, but he showed the complete opposite. Amazing male Monogram backpacks, messenger bags, and even luxury belt bags were the most prominent details in some of the looks. Besides the bags, the models were accessorized with cool hats and belts.

The colors that dominated were the shades of the ocean, and several fun shades such as green, coral, and red. For the more serious pieces, Kim chose black, gray, white, brown and olive. Most of the designs have a loose fit, but very well-tailored.

For this collection, Kim changed the recognizable LV letters, with the whole “Louis Vuitton” logo, printed across shirts, coats, and bags. Cool jackets and blazers are an inevitable part of every Louis Vuitton collection. You could notice several trench coats, bomber jackets, and oversized raincoats.

Kim teased his collection a few days before the show. He used his Instagram profile, and the official profile of the brand to share sneak peeks and details of the line. He also thanked the glorious Drake, who recorded a special song, made specifically for the Louis Vuitton show. The collaboration was previously announced, but for some reason, Drake didn’t seem to make it to the show. The single “Signs” played in the background, while the male models strolled the runway.

The venue of choice was the Palais Royal gardens in Paris. The front rows of the show were packed with celebrities. The legendary Naomi Campbell stunned in a Hawaiian print outfit. She shared the first row with the rappers Tyga, Travis Scott, the model Jordan Kale Barrett, designers Virgil Abloh, Stefano Pilati and the British singer Lily Allen, all of them friends of Kim. Celebrities flaunted all Louis Vuitton looks, supporting the work of Jones. Most of them rocked the fabulous exotic print.

