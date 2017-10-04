Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Nicolas Ghesquière closed Paris Fashion Week and the fashion month with a trip down history lane. In his “past meets present” collection, the designer showed an unexpected mix of different decades and styles.

The venue of choice served as another history lesson. Louis Vuitton set their Spring 2018 show at the recently opened Pavillon de l’Horloge in Louvre. The spectacle was located on the lower floor of the astonishing Pavillion, with a stunning runway to showcase Ghesquière’s designs. At the end of the catwalk, you could notice the Great Sphinx of Tanis as another reminder that history and fashion are a perfect match.

“Anachronism: How some pieces are considered as costume and how it was interesting to explore the way to incorporate them again in an urban wardrobe that I love. It was that thing of anachronism with a hint of romanticism. I think we all need that these days,”- the designer said right after the show.

Ghesquière had a lot of athleisure designs in his work for Balenciaga. He used his experience and knowledge to create the athleisure pieces for Louis Vuitton. For the Spring 2018 collection, he matched exquisite royal, elegant vibes with an upgraded sports vibe. All of the models wore 90s-inspired clunky sneakers, even the ones that flaunted embellished dresses.

Last night we saw the most outstanding coats during this whole fashion month. Metallic jacquard prints were used in overcoats and sleeveless blazers. The astonishing outwear left everyone in awe.

Nicolas is a sci-fi fan and a big supporter of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”. In his previous collections, he included futuristic elements from “Star Wars”, as well as several other cult movies and series. This time, he found the perfect way to incorporate everyone’s favorite TV show. Model Sora Choi flaunted a chic T-shirt with the cast of “Stranger Things”.

Paris Fashion Week deserved an ending like this. Ghesquière implemented his idea of style in Vuitton’s history. Louis Vuitton opened their latest store in Paris just a few days ago, celebrating with a luxury dinner and party. The store is located on Place Vendôme and takes the space of two opulent houses that were built in the 18th century. The store opened right in time to welcome the mesmerizing Spring 2018 collection. With all of these events, the luxury fashion house is celebrating its strong roots with the French history.



