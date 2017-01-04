Louis Vuitton Unveils ‘Series 6’ Ad Campaign for Spring 2017

Paris is taking over the spring 2017 ad campaigns, as well as cruise and resort collections, thanks to fashion houses, such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton, the latter of which has reinforced its fascination for the world’s most romantic city with its new “Series 6” ad campaign for spring 2017.

Edgy yet romantic, Louis Vuitton’s spring 2017 proposals needed an equally fancy and bon ton setting to be righteously portrayed in, and creative director Nicolas Ghesquière knew it well. For his Louis Vuitton “Series 6” spring 2017 ad campaign, Ghesquière tapped photographer Bruce Weber and stylist Marie-Amélie Sauvé, as well as brand ambassadors Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Sasha Lane and Adèle Exarchopoulos, and gathered them in one of Paris’ most iconic places, Île Saint-Louis.

One of Paris’ two natural islands, Île Saint-Louis is connected to Paris by four bridges, meaning that Île Saint-Louis is a sort of peaceful and inspiring oasis in the busy and chaotic (yet equally inspiring) city centre. We could figuratively consider Louis Vuitton, as well as its spring 2017 campaign and spring 2017 collection, as a sort of fashion version of Île Saint-Louis, as its collections often head to different places, creatively speaking, but are always anchored and linked to Paris.

Entitled “Series 6”, the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2017 campaign thus combines Île Saint-Louis’ historic reminiscences (artists and intellectuals such as Charles Baudelaire and Ernest Hemingway created some of their stories there!) with Louis Vuitton’s glamorous staples, channeled by some of the world’s most elegant personalities.

“Paris is the soul of this collection, with its Right Bank/Left Bank duality, Paris nourished by all artistic influences. It is to this cultivated, intellectual, original and free-spirited Parisienne that I wanted to pay tribute,” explained Nicolas Ghesquière.

To better embrace Louis Vuitton’s cosmopolitan allure, Ghesquière also asked Bruce Weber to shoot some of this “Series 6” ad campaign’s pictures in studio as well, which inevitably helped enhance the prints and dynamic cuts of the garments (especially the dresses). Among the pictures, one can also find portraits of it-girl Natalie Westling posing in group shots with other models, which in return refines the campaign with its ultimate fresher, more glamorous appeal.

Besides the red carpet-ready ensembles worn, for example, by Michelle Williams, the Louis Vuitton “Series 6” campaign enjoys mixing a sort of conceptual avant-gardism with some of Louis Vuitton’s most wearable items, such as backpacks and cowgirl-inspired boots, reminding of Ghersquière’s fascination for a multifaceted and diverse target audience, whose common fil rouge is all about an admiration for quality clothes.

The Louis Vuitton “Series 6” spring 2017 ad campaign breaks in internationaly publications today, Wednesday 4th, making us eager to finally watch Louis Vuitton’s next runway show!

Photos courtesy of Louis Vuitton