Louis Vuitton To Show Cruise 2018 Collection In Japan

Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2018 collection will be shown in Japan! According to Vogue, the Louis Vuitton cruise 2018 show will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2017 in Japan, though the exact location will not be released until closer to the date of the show.

This is a homecoming of sorts for Louis Vuitton as the first of their stores was opened in 1978 in Tokyo. The history of Louis Vuitton also includes collaborations with Japanese designers and Japanese artists that include Rei Kawakubo, Takashi Murakami and Yayoi Kusuma. Each of these designers has added an incredible update to Louis Vuitton during the time of their individual collaborations, with Rei Kawakubo having participated in the Celebrating Monogram commission.

Rei Kawakubo’s brand is named Comme des Garçons and is well known for being different, interesting and innovative. When Kawakubo and Louis Vuitton collaborated on the release of the bag, an impractically designed tote was the final result. The bag retailed for $2,790 and featured a trio of large ‘frayed asymmetric cut outs’ for the Iconoclasts collection.

Though Louis Vuitton would not just allow clients to walk out with a bag so impractical that it was full of holes. The dust-protecting bag prevents its contents from spilling out the frayed edged holes. The design lived up to the reputation of the designer, Kawakubo; it was interesting, innovative and very different.

The collaboration with Takashi Murakami is mentioned all the time as one of the best fashion collaborations. My personal favorite was the addition of the cherries to the monogrammed bags. Takashi Murakami was responsible for updating and refreshing the Louis Vuitton offerings in the most incredible ways. The pops of color, the interesting patterns, the overlays and the use of QR codes were just unbelievably amazing.

These are the types of collaborations that Louis Vuitton benefited from and the influence of Japan has failed to steer them wrong. Even though Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton discontinued the Multicolored Monogram collection, it will be hailed as one of the greatest.

Nicolas Ghesquière is the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s womenswear collections. He was reported to be visiting Tokyo late in November 2016, and it has been speculated that he was scouting locations for the upcoming cruise show.

The excitement for what will be shown is nearly palpable, the expectations of beautiful Japanese surroundings and the interesting imagination of Nicolas Ghesquière providing efficient fuel to the actively burning flames of interest eagerly devouring every snippet of news we get. Hopefully we will all know more soon and those millions of us unable to attend will gladly stay glued to our Instagrams.

Photo courtesy of Vogue