Love’s 2017 Advent Calendar Celebrates Strong Women

Katie Grand and Love Magazine are blessing us with another fierce edition of their advent calendar. For 2017, the editor-in-chief, stylist and journalist teamed up with an enviable number of A-listers. Grand is a true visionary that keeps surprising everyone with her innovative ideas.

This year’s edition features the most famous modeling faces at the moment. You can expect to see the Hadid sisters, Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, Jourdan Dunn, Ashley Graham, Doutzen Kroes, Romee Strijd, Teyana Taylor and many more. Katie sure knows how to gather an impressive crowd. This is the most star-struck calendar so far. Shot and directed by Phil Poynter, the whole project is a piece of art that features 27 influencers.

What’s best about the 2017 advent calendar is not the celebrity crowd – is the powerful message that the influential models are sending. Grand wanted to depict the power of women and celebrate their empowerment. The whole theme of the edition is revolving around pushing the boundaries and acknowledging how much ladies can do. All of the models say “Stay Strong” in their videos. In the background, you will hear voices saying “Women are the wave of the future, stronger than anything”.

Emily Ratajkowski is the star of Love’s third video. The supermodel shows off her impressive curves while posing on a table full of spaghetti. Emily has a very strong opinion when it comes to gender equality and is not afraid to speak up.

“Katie directed us to say ‘Stay Strong’ at the end of each video and I think it’s a message from one woman to another. You’re watching a video of a girl grinding in lingerie or whatever else and she is looking into the camera at the end saying, ‘You do you, however YOU want to, f— the rest’. I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn’t about adjusting, it’s about freedom and choice.”- Ratajkowski explained.

The seventh installation of Love’s calendar carries a sports theme. Each model is working out while wearing seductive underwear. It is a 25-day video series that marked the first release on December 1. The magazine will release one video per day until Christmas. Now we have one more good reason to do a countdown to December 25.

