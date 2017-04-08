Jil Sander Announces Lucie and Luke Meiers As New Creative Directors

The shakeup at Jil Sander caused by the exit of Rodolfo Paglialunga has been smoothed out and resolved with the appointment of Lucie and Luke Meiers as the new Jil Sander creative directors. This will be the first time the two designers will be designing as a team; they are bringing talent honed from working for large fashion houses themselves.

Lucie Meiers has worked for the great fashion houses of Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga and the freshest addition to her resume? Lucie Meiers was co-designing the 5 collections released by Dior between the exit of Raf Simons (whom she worked under) and the debut of Maria Grazia Chiuri. The Switzerland born talent is clever and clearly ready and able to handle the job.

The other part of the husband and wife team, Luke, was Supreme’s head designer for a nice round 8 years before he started OAMC, his menswear line.

We will be able to check out what the new creative directors have in store for Jil Sander when the Jil Sander resort 2018 collection is revealed. Apparently, the combination of talents will also mean a combination of both womenswear and menswear on the runway to showcase the collection. With such experience under their collective belts, Jil Sander expects interesting and stable communication and design implementation.

The husband and wife team was appointed within a month of the previous creative director leaving, and is effective immediately. The couple was shown walking together in an Instagram post on the Jil Sander Instagram account. At last check the post had 1,377 likes and plenty of comments of support.

In a joint release the couple released the following statement: “We feel proud and honored to join this beautiful brand. To be able to work on this side by side makes this opportunity even more special to us. We hope to show the affection we have for this brand through our work, as Jil Sander has had such a profound influence on our paths.”

Jil Sander’s CEO, Alessandra Bettari also spoke of the couple in a statement, saying: “Lucie and Luke possess an intimate connection and a deep understanding of the brand. They hold a vision which is modern, cohesive, and in touch with what is relevant now and they beautifully combine it with a subtle sensibility for fabrics, garment construction and detail definition. I expect the creation of very clever collections and a world to be inspired by.”

Surely Lucie and Luke Meiers will pull this off fantastically, but seeing the two talents merged together on a single runway will be interesting to say the least. No one knows what to expect except excellence.

Photo courtesy of @jilsanderpr