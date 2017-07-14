Luisa Beccaria Resort 2018 Collection celebrates the beauty of the summer dress. The designer was inspired by her daughter ‘s recent wedding celebration at their fairytale-like family home Feudo Castelluccio in Sicily, Italy. For the celebration, Lucilla looked like a princess in a lace whimsical dress designed by her mother many years ago. Considering the fact that her father is Prince Lucio Bonaccorsi di Reburdone, Lucilla is really a princess. She designed the mesmerizing designs for Resort 2018 Collection together with her mother. The lace wondrous dress inspired both designers to create a whimsical collection full of feminine romantic dresses.

Since the day her mother designed the dress Lucilla knew it was the one. Years later she didn’t change her mind and wore the same dress on her wedding day.

“I wanted that very same dress since I was a child. When I first saw it, I said to Mama: One day, that will be my wedding dress!” Lucilla said.

The mother-daughter designer duo for their Resort 2018 collection played with pastel colors. Powder pink, peach, baby blue and pale green are some of the colors that dominate the collection. When it comes to patterns, Luisa and Lucilla played with floral and stripe patterns. As for the fabrics, the mother and daughter choose mostly tulle and lace to go with the fairytale-like designs.

The entire collection is very sophisticated and feminine. Luisa and Lucilla designed dresses for literally every occasion. Whether it’s a leisure summer walk in the park or your own wedding Luisa and Lucilla got you covered.

Luisa Beccaria’s bride is gentle and loves simplicity. The dresses that could replace the traditional bridal gowns are an out-of-this world. The long flower embellished nude dress with a floor-sweeping train is a serious competition to the voluminous tulle gowns.

The ruffles are the main decoration in the collection. You could see ruffles on the necklines, hemlines, and sleeves. Almost every piece features ruffles that add a playful note to the collection.

Besides dresses, the designer duo included elegant jumpsuits. The one-piece designs feature wide-leg trousers, accented waist, and romantic ruffles.

Luisa and Lucilla believe that every woman needs to channel her inner princess. Their designs are infused with a bohemian vibe and irresistible charm. The Luisa Beccaria Resort 2018 Collection has a dress for every dreamy girl.