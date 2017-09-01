M.A.C Cosmetics “Look In A Box” Under $50.00

M.A.C cosmetics has been expanding to retailers and shakin’ things up by lowering their prices and creating online only special offers. Recently the cosmetic brand released 6 different looks with full-sized and travel-sized products under $50.00! We are pretty impressed with the on trend colors, looks and quality these babies provide. If you do the math (which we have), that’s a ton of savings—especially since one of thier lipsticks costs between $10 – $17.50. Click through to see the complete looks, product info, saving and prices.