M.A.C Cosmetics “Look In A Box” Under $50.00

M.A.C cosmetics has been expanding to retailers and shakin’ things up by lowering their prices and creating online only special offers. Recently the cosmetic brand released 6 different looks with full-sized and travel-sized products under $50.00! We are pretty impressed with the on trend colors, looks and quality these babies provide. If you do the math (which we have), that’s a ton of savings—especially since one of thier lipsticks costs between $10 – $17.50. Click through to see the complete looks, product info, saving and prices.
Recent Posts
La La Anthony teamed up with the iconic luxury brand Lord & Taylor on an exclusive nine-piece collection. The amazing actress, producer, and author created modern and chic designs that will compliment women of all...
M.A.C cosmetics has been expanding to retailers and shakin' things up by lowering their prices and creating online only special offers. Recently the cosmetic brand released 6 different looks with full-sized and travel-sized products under...
Let’s admit, most of us shop in our mom’s wardrobe sometimes. It’s always a pleasure to find a good vintage piece that can elevate your outfit to the next level. In the last couple of...
It’s fascinating how the beauty standards change over time. Actresses had a huge impact on the beauty trends before the internet took over the world. In the past, ladies would watch movies in their spare...
The luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur is known for its sultry campaigns and racy lingerie. The brand was founded by Serena Rees back in 1994. Today, the same woman turns her focus to something more...